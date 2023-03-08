Georgetown vs. Villanova prediction: how we’re betting this Big East tourney matchup

We have a Georgetown vs. Villanova prediction as the 11th-seeded Hoyas take on the sixth-seeded Wildcats in the first round of the Big East Tournament.

Although Villanova (16-15) is one year removed from a Final Four run, it must win the conference tournament to secure an invite to March Madness.

Georgetown faces a similar fate, given its 7-24 record and 2-18 mark in conference play. It’s been another disappointing year for the Hoyas, who went just 6-25 last season.

The Hoyas are coming off back-to-back 20-point and 40-point losses. And now, with Georgetown facing a double-digit spread for a third straight game, will there be one final rallying cry this season?

Let’s take a look.

Georgetown vs. Villanova odds

Odds provided by Caesars

Spread: GTOWN +12 (-110) vs. NOVA -12 (-110)

Moneyline: GTOWN (+550) vs. NOVA (-833)

Total: Over 141.5 (-110) | Under 141.5 (-110)

Georgetown vs. Villanova pick

Georgetown +12 or better

Georgetown vs. Villanova analysis

It was a challenging year for the Wildcats after the abrupt retirement of their legendary head coach Jay Wright.

Wright led Villanova to two national titles and four trips to the Final Four before walking away at 60 years old.

The two-time Naismith College Coach of the Year had a hand in picking Kyle Neptune, his former assistant of eight years, to replace him.

The Wildcats returned three starters but were hit by the injury bug to start the season.

Justin Moore had to wait until late January to return after tearing his Achilles in last year’s Elite Eight victory over Houston.

Talented freshman forward Cam Whitmore didn’t debut until December after undergoing thumb surgery.

Both players are averaging at least 27 minutes and 12 points per game, so they have a significant role within this Villanova team.

Thus, given the injuries, I think it’s difficult to be too critical of the Wildcats this season in Neptune’s first year at the helm.

Villanova has looked better lately, with six wins in its past eight games, including victories over nationally ranked Xavier (No. 15) and Creighton (No. 24).

If we turn to the Hoyas, it hasn’t gone as planned for Patrick Ewing, who enters his sixth year as the head coach.

Two years ago, Ewing took his 9-12 team to the Big East Tournament title, capturing an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately, the Hoyas went 6-25 the following campaign, including an 0-19 mark in conference play.

This season, the Hoyas returned just one starter while adding nine new players to the team. Point guard Dante Harris even bolted midseason after entering the transfer portal in December.

It’s been a revolving door with players transferring in and out of the program, with Harris being the 17th departure since Ewing took the job.

Yet, as bad as things look, I’ve got to think that some level of pride will come into play for Ewing and his team.

A 40-point blowout is a tough loss to digest, no matter how bad your team is.

There’s plenty that Ewing can draw from to motivate his players, such as that magical Big East Tournament run only a few years ago.

This matchup is less about Xs and Os and more about character. Even Ewing’s detractors wouldn’t deny him of possessing that trait.

Giving the Hoyas double-digit points isn’t exactly a winning proposition. Our Action Labs database shows that Georgetown is 33-18-1 against the spread (ATS) in this spot for 12.63 units.

And with Ewing as the head coach, the Hoyas are 25-14-1 ATS (+ 9.19 units).

It’s worth noting that Georgetown has covered the spread in five of the past six meetings against Villanova, and it’s won six of the seven meetings against the Wildcats in the Big East Tournament.

Although I have only the slightest of edges in my model with the Hoyas as 11-point underdogs, I’ll roll the dice here that we get some response after a 40-point defeat.