Gonzaga vs Michigan State predictions: Can the Spartans hang with the Zags?

While the college hoops season may have officially tipped off, you could argue that the season does not really begin until Friday, Veteran’s Day. This year is no exception, and we have the No. 2-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Michigan State Spartans prediction for their matchup on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Each of these teams rolled in their respective season openers. Gonzaga crushed North Florida by 40 as they could not be stopped offensively. As for the Spartans, they defeated Northern Arizona by 18.

However, their victory was spurred by excellent defensive play. The Spartans will need to play up to Gonzaga offensively if they want to hang around, but can they get up for this marquee matchup this early in the season?

Unlike many of the blue blood programs, the Spartans are a very experienced team, as their starting five are all upperclassmen. However, despite the experience, it was not the greatest start for many Spartans on opening night.

They shot 45 percent from the floor as a whole but only had two guys in double figures, as Joey Houser led the way with 18, and sophomore Pierre Brooks put up 14 in 17 minutes by draining four 3s.

The Spartans will need more than two bright spots if they want to hang with Gonzaga, as the Zags are not only elite offensively but defensively as well. They are the No. 21 team in terms of adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.

Meanwhile, the Spartans’ offense is 26th in adjusted efficiency. So while the gap is not substantial on that end of the floor, a cold stretch could be detrimental to the Spartans when you consider the firepower on the other end of the court.

Drew Timme withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning for his fifth season made the Zags title contenders again. He showed why in the opener as he put up 22 points in 29 minutes while causing havoc on the defensive end with three steals and a block.

The backcourt tandem of Rasir Bolton and Julian Strawther can do it all offensively, and they are known for their range as the duo combined to hit four of their six combined attempts from 3-point range in the opener.

The one guy that can’t be forgotten is Malachi Smith. The prized Chattanooga transfer did not start, but he led the team in minutes while racking up 15 points and six rebounds.

Gonzaga is an offensive juggernaut that not only poses multiple offensive threats but has a very high tempo as well. The Zags averaged 12 seconds per possession in their opener, while the Spartans averaged 18.

That drastic difference is another adjustment the Spartans will have to contend with, as they cannot get into a track meet.

At the time of this writing, there is currently no line or total posted. However, the market trends toward KenPom these days, and he has Gonzaga as an eight-point favorite.

Given that line, I’d be willing to back the Zags as up to seven-point favorites. I see them going on multiple runs and potentially winning this game by double-digits.