TCU vs. Iowa State prediction: how we’re planning to bet this Big 12 showdown

The TCU Horned Frogs go on the road to take on the Iowa State Cyclones and we have TCU vs. Iowa State predictions.

TCU has been struggling lately, but that is largely due to them missing their top players. Well, Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin are expected to be in the lineup tonight, and their presence alone will make an impact.

Speaking of struggling, the Cyclones have been doing the same as they come into this matchup having lost four of their past five matchups. However, the one victory was a significant one over Kansas.

So, which team will get back on track tonight? Let’s dive in and find out.

TCU vs. Iowa State analysis

Pick: TCU +4

The Horned Frogs being at full strength for this matchup will only accentuate their advantage on the inside when in possession. TCU has generated 47 percent of its points off close-range shots, and the Cyclones have allowed their opponents to shoot over 68 percent from the painted area.

This edge should make Miles’ eyes light up, as the senior guard has been tremendous finishing around the rim and inside the arc in general. He’s the team’s leading scorer and has made 77 percent of his shots from close range and 63 percent of his 2-pointers.

Then as I mentioned in the open, big man Eddie Lampkin will suit up for this one, and he should be a force on the glass. He enters this contest 10th in offensive rebounding rate, and Cyclones have struggled in the rebounding department as they are 103rd in defensive rebounding rate.

So expect the Horned Frogs to create high-percentage looks and rack up second-chance points.

In the first meeting between these two teams, the Cyclones were able to squeak out a narrow victory, but the box score was certainly not in their favor.

They allowed the Horned Frogs to dominate the glass, shoot well from each level of the court, and get the free-throw line. What saved them was their ability to force turnovers and get points in the paint.

However, this time around, the Horned Frogs have simple adjustments to make, as they can clog the lane defensively and take better care of the ball on the other end of the court.

The market has yet to adjust to how good this TCU team is when fully healthy. Take them to cover the spread and perhaps sprinkle a bit on their moneyline, as an upset is definitely in the cards.