Kansas vs. TCU prediction: Do Jayhawks have value as underdogs in this Big 12 matchup?

We have a Kansas vs. TCU prediction as the Jayhawks fly into Fort Worth on a four-game winning streak.

Kansas is coming off an impressive win after rallying from a 17-point first-half deficit to defeat Baylor 87-71. As for TCU, it’s coming off a convincing 100-75 victory over Oklahoma State.

However, the Horned Frogs face a stiffer test on Monday night with the Jayhawks coming to town.

In this preview, I’ll share why bettors should consider fading TCU off such a dominant win.

Kansas vs. TCU odds

Odds provided by Caesars

Spread: KAN +2 (-110) vs. TCU -2 (-110)

Moneyline: KAN (+110) vs. TCU (-130)

Total: Over 151 (-110) | Under 151 (-110)

Kansas vs. TCU pick

Kansas +2

Kansas vs. TCU analysis

TCU got a welcomed return from Mike Miles Jr. its last time out. Miles missed TCU’s previous five games after hyperextending his right knee on Jan. 28.

The junior showed no rust as he chipped in with 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor. Miles leads a fairly deep TCU team with 17.9 points per game.

The Horned Frogs have only three players averaging double figures, but they have 10 players who average at least 10 minutes per game. In contrast, Kansas has four players in double figures but only seven who average 10 or more minutes per game.

While depth can be a concern for some teams, Kansas head coach Bill Self has never been one to play too many players. Last season, only seven of the Jayhawks’ players averaged at least 10 minutes, and they still went on to win a national title.

This will be the second meeting between TCU and Kansas. The Horned Frogs dismantled the Jayhawks 83-60 at Allen Fieldhouse.

However, that was a game in which the Horned Frogs shot 54.4% from the floor and 53.3% from behind the 3-point line.

The Jayhawks also were outrebounded 36-30 and turned the ball over 17 times — roughly five more turnovers than their 12.3 season average.

According to TeamRankings, the Jayhawks have done well to protect the ball lately, averaging 10 turnovers over their past three games.

We’ve also seen this Kansas team play much more efficiently on offense, as they rank 30th with 115.5 points per 100 possessions during that span.

The Jayhawks must get contributions from their younger players such as freshman Gradey Dick and sophomore K.J. Adams Jr. to have a chance to win this game.

Both players are averaging double figures but managed to score only a combined 12 points in the loss to TCU.

It’ll be interesting to see if TCU can use its depth to overwhelm Kansas again. Should that occur, it’ll be a tactic I’ll dig even deeper into for the Jayhawks’ upcoming games.

But with 27 games under their belt, I think Dick and Adams are better positioned to perform better at this stage of the season.

The hype will be sky-high with the Horned Frogs at home after such a massive victory on Saturday.

However, our Action Labs database shows that since the 2019 season, TCU is just 1-8 against the spread (-7.09 units) when coming off a victory of 25 or more points.

I think Kansas is as talented as any team in the country, and my model makes this game a pick’em at best.

Since we’re getting two points with the Jayhawks, I like the value with the underdogs on the road.