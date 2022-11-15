Kentucky vs. Michigan State odds and prediction: Can the Spartans pull off the upset?

The Champions Classic will showcase four of the nation’s best teams, but the night’s first game has the potential to shake up the AP poll. John Calipari’s No. 4-ranked Kentucky Wildcats will take on Tom Izzo and his Michigan State Spartans.

Wildcats vs. Spartans odds

Spread: Kentucky -6.5 (-110) vs. Michigan St. +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Kentucky (-290) vs. Michigan St. (+235)

Total: Over 141.5 (-110) | 141.5 (-110)

Wildcats vs. Spartans pick

Michigan St. +6 or better

Wildcats vs. Spartans analysis

Kentucky has rolled through its first two games of the year and has looked very impressive.

This will be the Wildcats’ first test of the season but they will get a boost. The reigning Wooden Award winner, Oscar Tshiebwe, will return tonight.

On the other side, the Spartans already passed their first big test with flying colors, as they nearly upset Gonzaga last Friday. It was a very impressive effort, but it may be even more impressive if the Spartans can get up for this matchup tonight.

Kentucky has a much different look to them than last year. After a year where Coach Cal utilized the transfer portal to build his squad, only a few upperclassmen remain.

The one who’s made a big impact thus far differs from the senior you would expect. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves has filled it up, averaging 20 points through the first two games.

While Reeves’ contributions have been a pleasant surprise, the story of this matchup is the return of Tshiebwe. The Kentucky big man proved to be the most dominant force in college basketball last year, but his impact on this matchup will be limited as he works his way back from injury.

Tshiebwe’s presence may change the offense a bit, but this Kentucky team has proved to be very comfortable from behind the arc — 51 percent on 3-point attempts with more than 38 percent of their points coming via long range.

Tshiebwe can’t be expected to carry the load inside and, with Michigan State a strong defender of the 3, this issue could open the door for the Spartans.

On the other end of the court, Michigan State has not shot the ball well, as they rank 213th in effective field-goal percentage.

If Tshiebwe plays limited minutes, however, Michigan State will have the edge in the paint. AJ Hoggard has been excellent at penetrating, as he’s proved that he can finish at the rim or dish it to an open teammate.

Look for Hoggard and fellow backcourt mate Tyson Walker to generate offense by penetrating and creating. The Spartans are due for some positive regression in the shooting department, and if the Wildcats can’t keep them on the perimeter, there will be open looks all night long.

Back the Spartans at +6 or better.