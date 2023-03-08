Lafayette vs. Colgate prediction: best bet for Patriot League tourney championship

The Lafayette Leopards meet the Colgate Raiders for the Patriot League title, and we have a Lafayette vs. Colgate prediction.

The Leopards entered the tournament as the Patriot League six-seed but now are 40 minutes away from an NCAA Tournament appearance. It’s an improbable run for a team that lost seven of its final nine games and would have the most losses for an NCAA Tournament team ever.

Meanwhile, Colgate is comfortable in this position. This will be the fifth straight title game that the Raiders have hosted, and they’ve won three of the past four.

Colgate is expected to win another tournament title, as the Raiders are 14-point favorites on Wednesday night after a 15-1 regular-season conference record.

While I also expect the Raiders to come out on top, I’m unsure if laying the points is the smartest wager.

Read on for the odds alongside my pick and prediction for Lafayette vs. Colgate.

Lafayette vs. Colgate odds

Spread: Lafayette +14 (-110) vs. Colgate -14 (-110)

Moneyline: Lafayette (+700) vs. Colgate (-1100)

Total: Over 133.5 (-110) | Under 133.5 (-110)

Lafayette vs. Colgate prediction

Over 133.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

Colgate can score. The Raiders are a top 50 offense by KenPom’s overall adjusted offensive efficiency metric, but the numbers get better when you dig deeper.

Colgate shot 41% from 3-point range this season, the highest in the country. The Raiders also posted the seventh-highest 2-point field-goal percentage (56.8%), resulting in the second-best effective field-goal percentage (58.4%).

Colgate also never turns the ball over and assists on a made basket over 60% of the time. The Raiders’ offense is the cleanest in the nation.

It’s beautiful to watch Colgate play basketball. The Raiders space the floor well, move the ball excellently and everyone can shoot.

Oliver Lynch-Daniels (50.7%, first nationally), Ryan Moffatt (46%, 20th nationally) and Braeden Smith (37.1%, 484th nationally) are all dead-eye shooters. Behind those three, Colgate led the nation in spot-up points per possession (1.133), per Synergy.

The Raiders’ spread offense opens up the interior for 6-foot-10 big man Keegan Richards and lead guard Tucker Richardson. Richards is a post-up savant who can break down any big man one-on-one on the interior, while Richardson is a versatile drive-and-kick ballhandler.

Colgate can attack you in 100 different ways. There’s no way to stop the Raiders, even for a solid defensive team such as Lafayette.

Lafayette finished second in the Patriot League in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency metric, but the Leopards match up poorly with the Raiders. The Leopards play aggressive help defense that forces turnovers (second in Patriot League in defensive turnover rate), but that will allow plenty of catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts (309th nationally in 3-point rate allowed).

For a crisp ballhandling, spacing and passing team like Colgate, this defensive style will be easy to thwart. I expect Colgate to put up huge scoring numbers on its home court.

However, Lafayette has been red-hot offensively during its tournament run, and it’s because the Leopards can catch fire at any moment. Lafayette has the highest assist rate and fourth-highest 3-point rate in the nation, per KenPom, as the Leopards take almost half their shots from deep.

In the semifinal against American, Lafayette overcame a 21-point second-half deficit by shooting the lights out, scoring 27 points over the final 10 minutes of regulation and winning in double-overtime.

Colgate will likely shoot and score at will, but Lafayette is running hot and will nonstop shoot from deep. These teams could combine for 30 made 3s on Wednesday.

Therefore, I’m betting the over in what I expect to be a high-scoring Patriot League final.

I am hopeful we get Lafayette guard CJ Fulton back for this game, as the Leopards are a much deadlier offense with him in the fold. That said, both the ShotQualityBets model and The Action Network’s PRO model project this total north of 140, so we’re getting solid value at 133.5 (-110) with or without Fulton.