Miami vs. North Carolina prediction: Will the Hurricanes’ impressive road form continue?

We have a Miami vs. North Carolina prediction as the Hurricanes carry a four-game winning streak into Chapel Hill.

After opening up the previous week ranked 19th in the AP Top 25, the Hurricanes moved up to No. 15 this week.

As for North Carolina, it’s coming off an impressive 91-71 victory over Clemson at home.

The Tar Heels covered the spread by 13 points, and now they’re laying 5.5 against the Hurricanes.

However, this North Carolina team has been a bit of an enigma since it lost its ranking following a streak of four losses in late November.

This preview will explore whether we can finally trust the Tar Heels yet again.

Miami vs. North Carolina odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: MIA +5.5 (-110) vs. UNC -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: MIA (+190) vs. UNC (-225)

Total: Over 155.5 (-110) | Under 155.5 (-110)

Miami vs. North Carolina pick

Hurricanes +5.5

Miami vs. North Carolina analysis

It could be déjà vu for the Tar Heels if they start to pick up some steam at this juncture of the season.

Last year, the Tar Heels fell out of the Top 25 but won 12 of their remaining 15 regular season games heading into the NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina carried that momentum to the national championship against Kansas. The Tar Heels took a 15-point lead into halftime but were outscored 47-29 in the final 20 minutes of the title-game defeat.

That crushing loss influenced North Carolina power forward Armando Bacot’s decision to return to Chapel Hill for his senior year.

Overall, the Tar Heels returned four starters, including 73% of their minutes from a season ago.

As a result, North Carolina began this campaign as the top-ranked team and got off to a 5-0 start against a soft non-conference schedule.

However, the Tar Heels hit a skid, beginning with the holiday tournaments, as soon as the competition got more challenging.

This North Carolina team is essentially the same as last season, so it’s been a bit of a head-scratcher to see it not build on the success of its deep postseason run.

Now, with three of its final six regular-season games remaining against Top-25 competition, I think we’ll learn a lot about the Tar Heels in the coming weeks.

Per TeamRankings, Miami ranks seventh in offensive efficiency with 112.3 points per 100 possessions.

As for North Carolina, it ranks 54th with 106.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Hurricanes are an outstanding perimeter shooting team, ranking 61st in 3-point percentage with 36.3% per game.

In contrast, the Tar Heels are 291st with 31.6% from behind the 3-point line.

But one of the more significant differences we’re seeing with this team is that they shot 35.8% from behind the perimeter last year.

North Carolina’s 3-point shooting is what I’ll be watching to see if they’ll be able to take that next step this season.

Hurricanes head coach Jim Larranaga has prioritized having a much more veteran squad, and it shows in his team’s play because they rarely get rattled.

Outside of an 88-70 loss to Maryland, Miami’s four remaining losses have been by six or fewer points.

That experience shines through, especially when the Hurricanes are on the road.

According to our Action Labs database, the Hurricanes are 19-4 against the spread on the road in their past 23 games. And as road underdogs, they’re on an 11-1 run during that span.

I will exercise caution with laying points with North Carolina in this spot.

As an opening favorite laying between four and 20 points off a point spread cover, the Tar Heels are 0-4 against the number this season.

Based on those findings, I’ll gladly pocket the 5.5 points with the Hurricanes on the road.