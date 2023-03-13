NCAA Tournament predictions: Alabama at the top; who’s overvalued in the 2023 field?

We’re just a few days away from the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, and we have NCAA Tournament predictions as the field is set for the 68 teams that will compete for a national title.

Alabama earned the top overall seed, and it’ll stay in the South Region to face the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Southeast Missouri State.

The committee slotted Houston as the second-overall seed, and it’ll begin its tournament in the Midwest Region against the 16th-seeded Northern Kentucky.

As the third overall seed, the Kansas Jayhawks will be in the West Region and face the Howard Bison in Des Moines, Iowa.

The final No. 1 seed will go to the Purdue Boilermakers, who won the title of the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament.

Houston is overvalued as favorites

My first observation from looking at the field is that I’m in complete agreement with the Crimson Tide being the No. 1 overall team.

However, Alabama’s national championship odds have increased from +700 to +800.

The shortest odds on the board goes to Houston at +500. But bettors should note that Cougars’ senior guard Marcus Sasser suffered a groin injury in the semifinal of their conference tournament.

Sasser leads the team with 17.1 points per game, and groin injuries can be tricky for athletes if they try to come back too quickly.

I would keep an eye on the fifth-seeded Miami Hurricanes as a team that could knock off the Cougars in a later round.

Target these potential upsets in your bracket

Regarding first-round upsets, the No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 12 College of Charleston matchup in the South Region should offer some value.

The Charleston Cougars are one of the best perimeter teams in the country, and TeamRankings has them ninth with 10 3-pointers per game.

Moreover, the Cougars are 18th in unadjusted offensive efficiency, and if this game becomes a shootout, San Diego State can find itself facing an uphill battle.

Charleston is currently a 4.5-point underdog in the first round.

Another No. 5 vs. No. 12 upset I like is VCU over Saint Mary’s.

According to Ken Pomeroy, the Rams rank sixth overall with a defensive turnover rate of 24.1%. If the Rams can smother the Saint Mary’s offense, they can win the game outright.

VCU is a 5.5-point underdog against Saint Mary’s in Albany, New York.

Lastly, Tennessee’s Rick Barnes is the head coach I’ll look to fade at all costs.

According to March Madness Primer by Evan Abrams of the Action Network, Barnes is just 19-32 (37.25%)against the spread in the tournament.

Barnes will be without starting point guard Zakai Zeigler because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

The fourth-seeded Volunteers are currently a 9.5-point favorite against Louisiana in the East Region.