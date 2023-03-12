NCAA Tournament predictions: the best way for bettors to approach the Big Dance brackets

Thanks to the rapid growth of sports betting markets across the nation, there are many different ways to raise the stakes on NCAA Tournament predictions as an individual college basketball viewer, aside from the traditional method of filling out a bracket and battling head-to-head against your friends or colleagues.

The wide majority of NCAA Tournament pool formats encourage participation and engagement all the way through the conclusion of the event, or they’re structured in such a way that keeps the masses invested all the way up until the final weekend.

Hence, picking the winner of the tournament is worth 32 times more than a correct selection in the opening round of most bracket challenges.

Nobody is concerned about the overall fairness of the point distribution scale. The goal is simply to keep viewers engaged as long as possible.

By putting so much weight into the final weekends of the event, the odds of winning a bracket pool are incredibly slim without correctly picking the tourney champion. Even if you manage to drill the winner, there’s no guarantee of a payout in that case, either.

For viewers confident in their college basketball knowledge — hoping to see an actual return on their investment during March Madness — betting against the oddsmakers is usually the best value proposition on the table.

For the bracket, it’s much safer to bet on teams to hit certain benchmarks within the tourney, as opposed to laying huge numbers against the spread or backing a group of youngsters to string together six straight wins.

Crazy upsets happen in the NCAA Tournament every year, so usually, there’s far more value in identifying a two-to-four game cakewalk to the Sweet 16 or Final Four at a mid-range price tag, as opposed to taking your chances with the annual drama of championship weekend.

As the bracket slowly narrows, and most of the mid-majors fall out of the equation, things quickly become less-and-less predictable with the advancement of each round.

And that’s why, essentially, the best value on the board tends to lie with your choice of a heavyweight to cruise through their first few matchups of the tournament.