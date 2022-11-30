North Carolina vs. Indiana predictions: Is this a prime bounce-back spot for Tar Heels?

Our North Carolina vs. Indiana prediction calls for a very close game, as these were two of the most-hyped college basketball teams entering the season.

However, North Carolina has faltered in the early going. The Tar Heels lost back-to-back games in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament to Iowa State and Alabama, dropping them from their AP No. 1 overall spot.

Meanwhile, Indiana has hummed to a 6-0 start, although its only quality win came over Xavier.

So, which team has the edge? And how should bettors attack this matchup?

North Carolina vs. Indiana odds

Spread: North Carolina +4.5 (-110) vs. Indiana -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: North Carolina (+165) vs. Indiana (-200)

Total: Over 145.5 (-110) | Under 145.5 (-110)

North Carolina vs. Indiana prediction

North Carolina Tar Heels +4.5 (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

North Carolina was overvalued entering the season. The Tar Heels got hot at the right time last season and ended up in the title game, but they were also mediocre for most of the season.

So, while the Tar Heels bring back an experienced core and a good roster, I doubt this is the nation’s best team.

However, this is too many points.

Indiana is slightly overhyped, too. The Hoosiers got hot at the right time last season, sneaking into the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinal and the NCAA Tournament, but they were beyond mediocre for most of the season.

The Hoosiers bring back an experienced core led by superstar big man Trayce Jackson-Davis. But the Hoosiers are likely not the best team in the Big Ten.

Moreover, I expect Jackson-Davis to be neutralized by UNC superstar center Armando Bacot as the two battle for interior dominance.

Meanwhile, I give a slight advantage to North Carolina in the backcourt. The trio of Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Leaky Black can out-duel Xavier Johnson, Jalen Hood-Schifino and Tamar Bates on both ends of the floor.

You can also argue that UNC has been unlucky. The Tar Heels are sub-240 in 3-point shooting (30.8%) and 3-point defense (35.6%), and I’d expect both numbers to regress closer to the mean in the coming weeks.

So expect the Tar Heels to hit more shots while its opponents hit fewer, leading to more wins.

I believe the Tar Heels are undervalued, and these teams are much closer than the 4.5-point spread indicates. With how these teams match up, I expect this game to come down to the wire, and I’ll take the points.