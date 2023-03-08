Northern Arizona vs. Montana State prediction: how we’re betting the Big Sky title game

It has been a remarkable March for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, who face Montana State in the Big Sky Tournament title game, and we have a Northern Arizona vs. Montana State prediction.

NAU has had a strong audition for the role of cinderella in this tournament.

The Lumberjacks’ run as the No. 9 seed has included victories over regular-season champ Eastern Washington and the No. 4 seed Montana. However, they have one more conference giant to tackle.

The Montana State Bobcats had a tremendous regular season where they finished 24-9, and their excellent play has carried over to this tournament. In their Tuesday night game, however, they were pushed to the brink of elimination as they topped Weber State in double overtime.

Does that make them primed for an upset? Let’s dive in and find the best way to bet on this Big Sky title game.

Northern Arizona vs. Montana State prediction + analysis

Pick: 1st half over 62.5

When teams such as Northern Arizona make a run in March, it is typically spurred by the outstanding play of their star player. The Lumberjacks have a dominant scorer in Jalen Cone.

Cone has put Northern Arizona on his back over the past three games. He posted 25 or more points in two of the three conference tourney games, and he’s done so by draining shots from beyond the arc.

Overall, 3-point shooting will be the X-factor for the Lumberjacks, and they have a favorable matchup. Montana State is 233rd in 3-point percentage allowed.

On the other end of the court, the Bobcats have a sizable advantage over the Lumberjacks. They are a team that likes to work the ball inside and get high-percentage looks.

Montana State has a number of guys who can execute inside the arc, but star guard RaeQuan Battle is the key to the offense. He is the team’s leading scorer and is dangerous from all three levels of the court, but his ability to penetrate and finish around the rim will be noticeable in this matchup.

In addition to the Bobcats’ prowess in the paint, they are also very adept at getting to the line. Montana State is fifth in the country in the ratio of free-throw attempts to field-goal attempts.

We should see them make a living at the line, as Northern Arizona is 312th in that same ratio and has no rim protection, ranking 356th in block rate.

The final part of our angle for this matchup has to do with the legs of both these squads. We know Montana State slugged its way to a double-overtime victory last night, but this will be Northern Arizona’s fourth game in four days.

So, while both teams have edges on the offensive end of the floor, I expect the offense to trail off in the second half when these teams begin to wear down. That may also be the reason we’ve seen the full game total fall quite a bit, but it has created value on the first half total.