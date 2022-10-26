A preseason look at the NCAA conference futures: Are the Villanova Wildcats undervalued?

On Monday, we looked at the college basketball futures market from a broad perspective as we zeroed in on a few teams that could cut down the nets in April. Now it’s time to zoom in on the regular season, as there is some sizable value in the conference futures market.

Villanova Wildcats to win the Big East (+230)

Creighton is getting a lot of love in this conference, as they proved down the stretch last season that they can hang with the best. However, that does not mean we can count out the Wildcats.

Yes, Jay Wright is gone, but the program is in great hands. Wildcats coach Kyle Neptune was on Wright’s staff for eight seasons before he took the job at Fordham last year.

On top of that, the Wildcats are still the most talented team in the conference. Brandon Slater, Eric Dixon and Caleb Daniels all return and are expected to form a formidable trio. Although, they will be joined by Cam Whitmore, the 11th-best freshman in the country. Whitmore should make a significant impact as he is a true two-way small forward who can stuff the stat sheet.

Take the value on Villanova here, as Jay Wright’s Big East dynasty should continue without him.

VCU Rams to win the Atlantic 10 (+700)

Mike Rhodes has made VCU into a dominant defensive program. The Rams have finished inside the top 10 in adjusted defensive efficiency each of the past four years and are projected to be near the top once again. However, the upside this team has offensively gives them the potential to take down Dayton this year.

VCU is just 1.5 points behind Dayton in Bart Torvik’s projected effective talent rating, as they have a trio of guards who are expected to average double-figures this season. Adrian Baldwin Jr., Jayden Nunn and Jamir Watkins will be the guys to lead this team, but if they are going to topple Dayton, they’ll need to contain DaRon Holmes II. Although the Rams now have the size to match up with Holmes.

The Rams are projected to finish two games behind Dayton and St. Louis in the standings but are also projected to split the season series with each of them as well. If they can take a road game against either team, they will be squarely in the conference title picture.

UCLA Bruins to win the Pac-12 (+200)

The market may have UCLA and Arizona as fairly even clubs entering this season, but there is a significant talent disparity. Yes, Johnny Juzang is gone, but UCLA still brings Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell back. They will also be joined by Amari Bailey and Adem Bona, who are the ninth and 16th-ranked freshmen in the country, respectively.

If those two can make the impact that is expected of them, the Bruins should pull away from Arizona, as the Wildcats don’t have the talent to replace Bennedict Mathurin.

To put the gap in perspective, UCLA’s projected effective talent rating is 84.6, while Arizona’s is 70.3. This is the Bruins’ conference to lose.