College basketball futures: Who has a real shot to be national champions?

We are now just two weeks away from the first tip of the 2022-23 college basketball season, and while it’s a little early to determine a champion, we can get a head start and begin to fill out our bracket with a futures bet.

Kyle Soppe of ESPN put out a great nugget after the first AP poll was released. In the piece, he explained how we could use the first poll to help predict this year’s national champion. He said that historical data show one of the top six teams in the preseason poll will likely be cutting down the nets this spring. That certainly helps us narrow the field, but now we must determine who has the best value. So let’s dive in.

Gonzaga Bulldogs (+850)

The Zags are never a bad place to start, as they are tied with Houston for the best odds of winning the national championship. Mark Few has turned Gonzaga into a college basketball dynasty as he has the highest winning percentage of all time among coaches with a minimum of 600 games. However, regular season success has yet to lead to a championship.

Expect the Zags to be right in it again this year as they return almost 70 percent of their team, which includes star big man Drew Timme. He won’t be a one-man band; Chattanooga transfer Malachi Smith is expected to come in and be a dynamic scoring option.

North Carolina Tar Heels (+1000)

After finishing as the national runner-up to Kansas, the Tar Heels start the season on top. How could you not have high expectations after what they showed last year? North Carolina returns 73 percent of its minutes from last season and has the highest projected effective talent rating entering the year.

The same core returns, with the exception of Brady Manek, who has been replaced by Northwestern transfer Pete Nance.

Expect Hubert Davis and his experienced group to be right in the thick of things once again.

Houston Cougars (+850)

The Cougars always seem like an afterthought as they lack the national pedigree of the blue-blood programs, but coach Kelvin Sampson has proved that his squad can contend for a national title.

Houston made an Elite Eight run last year as they grinded out teams with suffocating defense and very efficient offense. However, that was without their best player, Marcus Sasser, who missed most of the year with an injury. Sasser is one of the best pure scorers in the country and will now be healthy for his senior season. Sasser will be joined by Jamal Shead and the 11-ranked freshman in the country, Jarace Walker.

They may not get all the national attention they deserve, but look out for the Cougars this season, as the oddsmakers are certainly high on them.