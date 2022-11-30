Ohio State vs. Duke predictions: there’s value on the total in Big Ten-ACC matchup

Our Ohio State vs. Duke prediction calls for a great matchup.

The Buckeyes enter this game on a two-game win streak, with big-time victories over Cincinnati and Texas Tech. Chris Holtmann’s squad looks as dangerous as ever, especially on offense.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils have had two uncharacteristic losses to Kansas and Purdue. However, there were bound to be some bumps in the road at the beginning of Jon Scheyer’s tenure, and this Duke roster still boasts loads of talent.

So, which team has the edge in this matchup? How should bettors attack this game?

Ohio State vs. Duke odds

Spread: Ohio State +5.5 (-110) vs. Duke -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Ohio State (+198) vs. Duke (-245)

Total: Over 135.5 (-110) | Under 135.5 (-110)

Ohio State vs. Duke prediction

Under 135.5 (-106) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Under Coach Mike Krzyzewski, the Blue Devils loved to run. Duke was often among the top 100 teams in pace and percentage of shots taken in transition.

This year, Scheyer’s Devils are 294th in adjusted tempo through eight games, per KenPom, and 226th in the percentage of shots taken in transition, per Hoop-Math.

It could just be a small sample size issue and not predictive of the rest of the season. Or it could be Scheyer playing around with a different identity due to his roster construction.

Either way, it doesn’t look like the market has caught up to Duke’s current pace of play, as the Blue Devils are a whopping 7-1 to the under this season.

The Blue Devils will now play one of the slower teams in the nation. Holtmann’s Buckeyes consistently play at a below-average pace, ranking between 250th and 300th in tempo in five straight seasons.

Ohio State runs a methodical motion offense that runs ball screen after ball screen before finally ending up at the rim or in the high post. The Buckeyes are always highly efficient, but they often don’t accumulate points.

Duke ranks 347th in average possession length allowed (18.8 seconds), per KenPom, so the Blue Devils will happily acquiesce to the Buckeye scheme and try to contest shots well.

On the other end, the Buckeyes are 317th in defensive turnover rate, per KenPom. So, don’t expect Holtmann’s guards to pressure the Blue Devil ball carriers, which should also result in longer possessions.

I don’t expect many quick baskets in this game. Moreover, both teams are sub-200 in 3-point-attempt rate, so I don’t expect many 3s either.

Everything should lead to a relatively lower-scoring ballgame, even between powerhouses Ohio State and Duke. Sharp money has hit the total, pushing the total down from 136.5.

I’ll happily tail the sharps and bet the under 135.5 available at FanDuel Sportsbook.