Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State prediction: how we’re planning to bet this First Four matchup

March Madness is officially underway, the committee has given us a barnburner in the First Four and we have a Pittsburgh vs. Mississippi State prediction.

The Pittsburgh Panthers of the ACC will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs of the SEC.

Pitt was a nice surprise in the ACC this season, coming out hot and carrying that through the conference schedule. While the Panthers’ conference record is impressive, they could not get past Duke or the three quality non-conference teams they faced early in the year.

Mississippi State fits the bill for a team Pitt could struggle against. The Bulldogs fought hard in conference play, and they are a testament to the quality of the SEC as they defeated Marquette and TCU in non-conference play.

So, which team will earn the right to face Iowa State in the first round? Let’s dig in to find out.

Pitt vs. Mississippi State prediction + analysis

Pick: Mississippi State -1.5

If you have not watched much of the Pitt Panthers this season, then you need to get to know their dynamic duo. Jamarius Burton and Blake Hinson are the leaders of this team, both in the huddle and on the stat sheet.

They each are capable of scoring from all three levels of the floor, but in this matchup, there is one area where they will have openings. Mississippi State has allowed teams to take their chances from beyond the arc, and the Panthers have a few guys who could make them pay.

Hinson is their highest volume 3-point shooter and has made them at over a 38 percent clip. The other guy to watch is Greg Elliott, who is a 3-point specialist, and made 42 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

However, just because the Bulldogs allow attempts from deep doesn’t mean they won’t close out on shooters. In fact, Mississippi State was excellent at that as they are 30th in 3-point percentage allowed.

When the Bulldogs are in possession, there is one man to keep your eye on, and that’s Tolu Smith. Smith could prove to be a matchup nightmare for Pitt as the 6-foot-11 big man is dominant in the paint.

Not only is Smith very skilled around the basket, but his size will force the Panthers to leave Federiko Federiko on the floor much longer than usual, and he may rack up fouls trying to contain Smith.

Lastly, if any other Bulldog attempts a shot and misses, Smith will likely be there to clean it up. He is 22nd in the nation in offensive rebounding and the reason Mississippi State is one of the top offensive rebounding teams.

We know what we’re going to get from each of these teams, and the Bulldogs’ edges are much more impactful. Tolu Smith should dominate in this matchup, and the Bulldogs are more than capable of getting it done on the defensive end of the floor.

They are sixth in defensive efficiency, after all.

Back Mississippi State to advance here.