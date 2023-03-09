Providence vs. UConn prediction: best bet for second-round Big East Tournament battle

We have a Providence vs. UConn prediction for the Big East Tournament’s marquee second-round matchup.

This game between the No. 5-seeded Friars and No. 4-seeded Huskies should be electric, and it’s even better we get it at Madison Square Garden.

However, it’s surprising to see UConn as a three-possession favorite in one of the year’s biggest games.

Massachusetts sports betting is launching! Read about the need-to-know information about Massachusetts sports betting here.

Is that too many points?

Let’s dive into the odds alongside my pick and prediction for Providence vs. UConn.

Providence vs. UConn odds

Spread: Providence +7 (-110) vs. UConn -7 (-110)

Moneyline: Providence (+250) vs. UConn (-320)

Total: Over 144 (-110) | Under 144 (-110)

Providence vs. UConn prediction

Providence +7 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

A seven-point spread is way too large for a game of this magnitude.

First, a neutral-court Madison Square Garden game is where we shouldn’t get a blowout. While that seems like a rudimentary analysis, I do think the nerves could make both teams play a little tighter, thereby turning this into a close-fought grinder.

Besides that, it’s really hard to cover against coach Ed Cooley. Coach Cooley is very profitable to back as an in-conference underdog.

Just ask Dan Hurley, as Providence has covered three of its past five games against UConn, each time as an underdog.

Plus, I also see this as a solid buy-low spot for Providence and a good sell-high spot for UConn.

The Friars lost back-to-back games down the stretch, but ShotQuality graded both games as analytical wins based on the quality of shots taken and allowed. Meanwhile, Connecticut enters this game as the hottest team in the country, although its final regular season win was graded as an analytical loss.

Based on recent results, UConn is entering as a moderately large favorite, but I expect regression to the mean for both sides. I’d probably make this line closer to Connecticut -5 than -7.

To be fair, it’s not the best on-court matchup. However, both are elite rebounding teams, so I expect the Friars to neutralize UConn’s uber-strong offensive glass presence.

It’s also worth mentioning that UConn is a pretty easy scout defensively. If you sag off poor spot-up shooter Andre Jackson, you can clog the interior, where UConn runs all of its off-screen action.

Bryce Hopkins, Ed Croswell and Noah Locke should collectively accomplish that feat.

Ultimately, I expect Coach Cooley and the Friars to put together an inspired effort in a tightly contested, close-fought, incredible basketball game against a championship-caliber Huskies team.

In that type of game, the best bet is Providence +7 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook.