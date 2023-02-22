Providence vs. UConn prediction: Which side has the value in this Big East showdown?

We have a Providence vs. UConn prediction for this Big East matchup between two AP Top 25 teams.

The 18th-ranked Huskies will try to even the season series at one game apiece following their 73-61 loss to the Friars on Jan 4.

This is an interesting matchup because if you just looked at the conference standings, you’d probably ask yourself how UConn is a 6.5-point favorite against a team it trails by three games in the division.

However, the Huskies are one of four teams to have knocked off an Alabama team currently ranked second in the country.

In this preview, we’ll lay out all the facts and examine why Connecticut is worthy of giving this many points at home.

Providence vs. UConn odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: PROV +7.5 (-110) vs. UCONN -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: PROV (+255) vs. UCONN (-320)

Total: Over 142.5 (-110) | Under 142.5 (-110)

Providence vs. UConn pick

Connecticut -7.5

Providence vs. UConn analysis

Although I look for situational spots in games, I’m more often guided by the data, which is the foundational piece of my handicapping; and based on the metrics, I feel that this point spread is still appropriate.

Despite having seven conference losses, the Huskies are very highly regarded when it comes to the advanced analytics.

According to college basketball’s data guru Ken Pomeroy, UConn ranks sixth in adjusted efficiency margin (+24.55).

Moreover, Connecticut is one of only four schools that ranks in the top 20 of his adjusted offense/defensive metrics.

If we look at the raw numbers, TeamRankings lists UConn 10th in defensive efficiency with 90.9 points allowed per 100 possessions.

In contrast, Providence ranks 81st in this category, allowing 96.5 points per 100 possessions.

I think the location of this game will play a pivotal role in the matchup, as the Huskies have done well to defend their home court (13-2 this season).

Connecticut has also been profitable against the number in this spot, given its 9-5-1 mark against the spread (ATS).

One stat that I also like to bring under my purview is a team’s scoring margin. On average, UConn has a net margin that’s almost 4.5 points higher than that of Providence.

In the earlier meeting, the Huskies gave up eight 3-point field goals to the Friars. That number is nearly double the 3-pointers (4.5 per game) opponents are averaging against UConn this season.

Moreover, Providence is averaging only 6.4 3-pointers per game this season.

A lot had to go right for the Friars to pull off that double-digit victory in January, and I’m willing to bank on a different result when the two sides meet again on Wednesday night.

According to our Action Labs database, Connecticut is 8-3 ATS (+4.35 units) in its past 11 games when facing an opponent it previously lost to by 12 or more points.

My model makes the Huskies closer to an eight-point favorite which is enough to warrant a play on the home team in this contest.