Purdue vs. Maryland predictions: Boilermakers look to avoid second straight loss

The Boilermakers look to bounce back from a tough stretch, and we look to make Purdue vs. Maryland predictions.

After a monstrous 22-1 start, Purdue has lost two of its past three games. Both losses came on the road, and a visit to College Park, Md., is next.

Maryland is trending in the right direction, with wins in five of the past six games. But taking down Purdue off a loss is a lofty task.

The last edition of this game was a thriller, with Purdue sneaking away with a three-point home win. This one should be similar.

Read on for the odds and my betting prediction for Purdue vs. Maryland.

Massachusetts sports betting is launching! Get all your Massachusetts sports betting updates here.

Purdue vs. Maryland odds

Moneyline: Purdue -1 (-110) vs. Maryland +1 (-110)

Spread: Purdue (-120) vs. Maryland (+100)

Total: Over 132 (-110) | Under 132 (-110)

Purdue vs. Maryland predictions

Maryland Terrapins +1 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

The public will bet on a bounce-back Purdue game, but this matchup is much tougher than it seems.

First, Purdue is largely overvalued due to its young backcourt that struggles against press defenses. Guard Braden Smith displays a turnover rate north of 20%, and the Boilermakers are last in the Big Ten in offensive turnover rate during conference play, per KenPom.

Additionally, Purdue can become over-reliant on 3-point shots. Zach Edey is unstoppable, but so much of the Boilermakers’ offense comes from Edey’s kick-outs when he’s doubled in the post.

You beat Purdue by containing Edey and putting pressure on the ball-handlers and shooters.

Maryland can do just that.

First, Maryland is a solid post-up defense, ranking fourth in the Big Ten in points per possession allowed in post-up defense, per ShotQuality. The Terps have the tools to contain Edey, at least somewhat.

Second, Maryland is an aggressive on-ball defense, ranking third in the Big Ten in defensive turnover rate, per KenPom.

Finally, Maryland is great at running opponents off the 3-point line. Maryland is top 50 nationally in 3-point rate allowed, per KenPom.

If you need more evidence, look at this season’s first matchup, where Maryland held Purdue to under 60 points. Edey had 24 points, but he was held to a reasonable 10-for-17 shooting and had five turnovers. Meanwhile, Maryland forced 15 turnovers overall and held Purdue to just 2-for-13 shooting from 3.

The only reason Maryland lost the game was poor 3-point shooting; the Terps canned only three of their 21 attempts.

And the Terrapins are playing much better than they did in the first meeting. They’re trending up because of much better guard play from Jahmir Young, who can out-play the young Purdue backcourt.

Finally, both of Purdue’s recent losses came on the road, and the Boilermakers have covered just one of their past five road games. Meanwhile, Maryland has won eight straight at the Xfinity Center and is 11-4 against the spread (ATS) at home overall.

As long as Julian Reese contains Edey, Maryland has advantages in every other area, including situationally. So I’ll shoot my shot with Maryland +1 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook, and I expect the Terps to win outright Thursday night.