Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi prediction: best Bet for First Four game

We have a Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi prediction as the NCAA Tournament’s First Four games get underway.

The Redhawks are rolling, having won four games in four days to claim the OVC Tournament title. Meanwhile, Texas A&M Corpus Christi returns almost the same roster that lost last year’s play-in game.

This game is for the right to play Alabama in the Round of 64. While neither squad has much chance to beat the vaunted Crimson Tide, both teams should be motivated to earn an NCAA Tournament win.

So, which one has the edge?

Let’s dive into the odds alongside my prediction and pick for Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi odds

Spread: Southeast Missouri State +3.5 (-105) vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Southeast Missouri State (+145) vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi (-175)

Total: Over 153.5 (-115) | Under 153.5 (-105)

Southeast Missouri State vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi prediction

Texas A&M Corpus Christi -3.5 (-115) at BetMGM Sportsbook

I’m a little worried about Terrion Murdix’s status. He is the Islanders’ highest-usage player, per KenPom, so he’s critical to Corpus Christi’s success.

But there is so much talent and experience on the Islanders, I’m willing to bet Murdix’s team picks him up here.

Per KenPom, the Islanders ranked 11th nationally in minutes continuity year-over-year. All five starters returned from last season’s Southland Tournament champions alongside up-and-coming head coach Steve Lutz.

Predictably, it led to dominant results and a second consecutive Southland Tournament title. The Islanders led the Southland in KenPom offensive and defensive efficiency and finished with four double-digit scorers.

The point is, there’s enough talent behind Murdix to avenge last year’s First Four loss.

And the rest of the team is still rolling. Corpus Christi won 12 of its final 13 games after starting 11-9 (4-3), building momentum for this game.

Southeast Missouri State ran through the Ohio Valley Tournament, but how much of that was good timing? The Redhawks can catch fire behind the electric backcourt of Phillip Russell and Chris Harris, two guys who can score in a hurry, and those two dominated down the stretch.

However, the Redhawks were also mediocre for large swaths of the season. While I can’t deny the ceiling of the Redhawks, I wouldn’t say I like the floor, and I don’t trust them in an NCAA Tournament game against a highly experienced roster.

From an on-court perspective, the Redhawks’ defense is very vulnerable, especially at the rim. The Islanders should dominate the interior, and I’ll always trust the consistent offense over the high-variance one in a head-to-head matchup.

Ultimately, the Islanders belong here. They’re an experienced basketball team peaking at the right time, and I expect them to roll over the wishy-washy Redhawks.

It also helps that the ShotQualityBets’ model makes Corpus Christi 8.1-point favorites in the First Four, giving us tons of value on the Islanders -3.5 (-115) at BetMGM Sportsbook.