TCU vs. Kansas State prediction: how we’re betting this Big 12 Tournament matchup

The Big 12 Conference Tournament is underway, and we have a TCU vs. Kansas State prediction.

This is a fascinating matchup because although the Horned Frogs are the lower seed (sixth) in the tournament, they opened up as two-point favorites and have been bet up a half-point at some sportsbooks.

Kansas State is the third seed, and it earned a split in the regular-season series after winning the most recent meeting by a 21-point margin.

However, I’ll explain why bettors shouldn’t read too much into that lopsided victory.

TCU vs. Kansas State odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: TCU -2.5 (-112) vs. KSU +2.5 (-109)

Moneyline: TCU (-128) vs. KSU (+106)

Total: Over 146.5 (-110) | Under 146.5 (-110)

TCU vs. Kansas State pick

TCU ML (-128)

TCU vs. Kansas State analysis

A glance at the Big 12 standings would suggest that Kansas State is the better team. After all, it finished with the better conference record (11-7) and went 23-8 overall during the regular season.

However, the Horned Frogs might’ve had a different fate if they didn’t lose their star guard Mike Miles Jr. for a critical stretch in the middle of the season.

On Jan. 28, Miles suffered a right knee injury four minutes into the game against Mississippi State. TCU lost that game in overtime, 81-74.

That loss started a 1-4 skid with Miles sidelined, including an 82-61 road defeat to Kansas State.

In the first meeting, TCU won 82-68 at home.

What I like most about the Horned Frogs in this spot is that their two best players are in the backcourt.

Miles leads the team, averaging 17.2 points, while point guard Damion Baugh pitches in with 13 points and six assists per game.

When it comes to postseason college basketball, I tend to lean into teams that have quality guards.

TCU’s duo of Miles and Baugh protect the ball well as the Horned Frogs are averaging 12.2 turnovers per game compared to 14.2 from Kansas State.

And while that might not seem like too big a margin, when you factor in that TCU averages 10.2 offensive rebounds, you can see why the Horned Frogs rank 21st with 4.5 extra scoring chances per game.

TCU generates roughly 3.5 more scoring chances per contest than Kansas State. In a game that could come down to one or two possessions, I want the team with a better chance of creating its luck.

Bookmakers sent a clear message by opening with TCU as the favorite. The revenge angle is also something bettors should keep in mind.

Our Action Labs database shows that TCU is 5-2 against the spread as a favorite when facing a team in a revenge spot off a loss of 21 or more points.

With this point spread relatively short at 2.5, I recommend playing the Horned Frogs on the moneyline with the odds at -128.