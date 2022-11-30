Futures market predictions: When is it the right time to buy the Texas Longhorns?

The first few weeks of the college basketball season have been filled with excitement thanks to the boatload of marquee matchups we’ve seen. However, those matchups have also given us a barometer of how these teams may perform deep into the NCAA Tournament.

We’ve seen the blue bloods like North Carolina and Duke have early season slip-ups. Although they are not alone as perennial contender Gonzaga has also suffered half the total losses it had all of last year.

This early season shakeup has opened the door for new contenders who still have excellent value. Let’s meet the new contenders you should be adding to your futures portfolio.

Texas Longhorns +1200

The Longhorns have vaulted up to the top spot of KenPom’s ratings, and it is for a good reason. Not only did they dismantle Gonzaga in their matchup a few weeks ago, but they may be the most complete team in the country.

Timmy Allen and Dylan Disu have combined to become a formidable back court on both ends of the floor. However, the front-court trio of Tyrese Hunter, Marcus Carr and Sir’ Jabari Rice has been outstanding.

What can take them deep into March is their defense. The Longhorns are third in adjusted defensive efficiency, fifth in effective field-goal percentage allowed, and fourth in turnover rate.

The fact that they can stifle elite opposition and create even more opportunities on the offensive end will give them a constant edge. That theory will be put to the test in their next two games against Creighton and Illinois.

Purdue Boilermakers +1600

Purdue has built up an impressive non-conference resume, as they already have dominant victories over Duke, Gonzaga and West Virginia under their belt.

With the Boilermakers, it all starts with the big man, Zach Edey. The 7-foot-4 junior has been one of the most imposing presences since he arrived at Purdue, but this year he appears to be on a mission.

Edey is averaging 21.7 points and 12 rebounds. Two of his best performances have come against two of the best big men in the country, Drew Timme of Gonzaga and Kyle Filipowski of Duke.

We’ve seen how far dominant big men can carry their teams, and Edey may finally have the supporting cast to cut down the nets in April.

Arizona Wildcats +1400

Coming into the season, I was not as high on the Wildcats — the loss of Bennedict Mathurin was substantial, and they were reliant on him. But they’ve proved me wrong by being one of the best offensive teams in the nation.

The front court of Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo has been dominant in the paint, but they are just the beginning. The back court of Courtney Ramey and Kerr Kriisa has been locked in from downtown.

This deadly combination of proficient shooting from all areas has made the Wildcats No. 1 in effective field-goal percentage and No. 3 in adjusted offensive efficiency. On top of all this, they play at the fastest tempo in the country, so we may see them blow the doors off their opposition as the season goes along.