Texas vs. Kansas prediction: how we’re planning to bet the Big 12 Conference tourney final

It’s Big 12 tourney title day, and we have Texas vs. Kansas predictions.

While both of these teams will hear their names called on Selection Sunday, the result of this matchup will significantly bolster the resume of the winner, who will the top team in the most competitive conference in the country.

The Longhorns enter this Big 12 final looking sharp defensively as they limited their first two opponents to just 107 points combined. If you go one game further, they did the same to Kansas in the regular-season finale, as the high-flying Jayhawks totaled just 59 points.

Speaking of the Jayhawks, the reigning national champions look to be playing some inspired ball in this tournament. With Bill Self (illness) missing from the sideline, Kansas has rallied and won each of their matchups by double-digits.

Texas vs. Kansas analysis

Pick: Kansas ML -125

As I mentioned in the open, Texas has reached this point by playing some impeccable defense. However, a closer look shows that they needed to, as their offense hasn’t been sharp.

During the regular season, the Longhorns were an efficient offense that was excellent from inside the arc, as their guards penetrated or their big men got position inside.

However, Texas big man Timmy Allen has missed the first two games of the tournament and will be out for this matchup as well. His absence is clear when you look at the Longhorns’ offensive numbers.

Texas has posted effective field-goal percentages of 44.1 and 42.4. Both are well below their season average of 52.7, which was good for 67th in the country.

They meet a Kansas team that is one of the best defensively. The Jayhawks are sixth in adjusted defensive efficiency, and they present a lot of matchup problems to this hampered Texas team.

They possess many guys with size and length in their backcourt who will fluster the Longhorns’ guards and potentially stall their offense.

On the other end of the court, the absence of Allen will loom large again as Kansas will take advantage inside. The Jayhawks got nearly 40 percent of their offense this season from inside the paint and converted those looks at a 63 percent clip.

Look for Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams to challenge the Longhorns’ lone effective big man, Dylan Disu, inside. If he gets into foul trouble, Texas will have no resistance around the rim and could pull away.

So while the Longhorns’ efforts have been valiant to this point, they don’t have enough to take the Big 12 title from the Jayhawks in this one.