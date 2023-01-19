UCLA vs. Arizona State prediction: Bruins hit the road for stiff road test in Tempe

We have a UCLA vs. Arizona State prediction as the Bruins seek to extend their winning streak to 14 games.

The Bruins (16-2) are a perfect 7-0 in the conference and one game ahead of the Sun Devils.

As for the Sun Devils (15-3), they have a four-game winning streak of their own, so you have to think the team will have some confidence heading into this contest.

But to keep their colossal winning streak alive, the Bruins will have to pull off a victory in enemy territory at Desert Financial Arena.

Given how difficult it is to win college basketball games on the road, I think bettors should be somewhat cautious in backing UCLA in this spot.

UCLA vs. Arizona State odds

Spread: UCLA -5 (-110) vs. ASU +5 (-110)

Moneyline: UCLA (-200) vs. ASU (+175)

Total: Over 134.5 (-110) | Under 134.5 (-110)

UCLA vs. Arizona State pick

Arizona State +5

UCLA vs. Arizona State analysis

With each successive victory that UCLA picks up, I’ve got to think they have to be feeling the pressure of this winning streak.

There’s no question that the Bruins are a talented team, as they rank third overall in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted efficiency metric (+27.58).

However, the Sun Devils won’t be a pushover defensively, as they’re 31st in adjusted defensive efficiency.

With seven-foot senior Warren Washington leading the way, Arizona State ranks 18th with an average of 5.3 blocks per game.

Thus, the Sun Devils do an excellent job plugging up the middle of the lane.

Arizona State ranks sixth in opponent 2-point field-goal percentage (41.9%), which could spell trouble for UCLA should it require more perimeter shooting in this game.

Although the Bruins are tied for 68th in 3-point percentage (36.1%), they’re only making 6.3 3-pointers per game, which puts them tied for 273rd in the country.

Moreover, UCLA attempts only 17.4 3-pointers per game, putting it 328th in the country.

The Bruins can be a tough team to play against because they do a tremendous job of protecting the basketball.

UCLA ranks fifth in limiting their turnovers to 9.7 per game. That’s a big reason the Bruins rank second in extra scoring chances (9.9 per game).

However, the Bruins seem to use these additional scoring opportunities more at home, where they have a +13.4 margin. When on the road, that number drops to +4.6.

But with the Sun Devils’ home crowd and a rebounding edge (39.3 vs. 35.6), Arizona State has a path to limit UCLA’s extra scoring chances.

Covering the number against Arizona State has been a bit of a bugaboo for UCLA.

The Bruins are just 2-6-1 against the spread in the past 10 meetings, and the visiting team is just 6-17-2 ATS in the past 25 meetings.

Lastly, coming into a conference matchup with an ATS winning streak of two or more games, UCLA is on a 1-7 ATS skid, per our Action Labs database, as a road favorite with an opening spread of five or fewer points.

If you shop around, you can still find Arizona State at +5 or +5.5 in the market.