DePaul vs. UConn predictions: How we’re betting this Big East matchup

March is officially here, the Big East takes center stage and we have DePaul vs. UConn predictions.

The DePaul Blue Demons hit the road to face the UConn Huskies.

The Blue Demons have been on an extended cold stretch as they come into this matchup on a 10-game losing streak. However, they have been playing better lately and may be on the verge of breaking the streak.

Our guide to the Best Sports Betting Sites for 2023

That’s a tall task, though, as the Huskies have one of the best resumes in the nation — including a dominant victory over DePaul.

So, while this game may not be close on the scoreboard, there is one angle that has plenty of value.

DePaul vs. UConn analysis

Pick: Over 147.5 at BetMGM Sportsbook

This is a clear mismatch on paper, but if the first meeting between these two clubs is telling, the Blue Demons do have an opportunity to put points on the board. DePaul has had its fair share of struggles offensively, but has proved a threat from beyond the arc.

The Blue Demons come into this matchup 68th in 3-point percentage, and they made 45 percent of their attempts from downtown in the first game against UConn. The two guys who will provide the offense are Umoja Gibson and Javan Johnson, shooting 42.8 and 39.5 percent from deep, respectively.

The majority of the offense will come on the other end of the court. The Huskies have been a prolific offensive team, as they rank seventh in adjusted offensive efficiency and are the top offensive rebounding team in the nation.

UConn has a significant advantage in the paint because of Adama Sanogo. Sanogo has put together a tremendous season, averaging 16.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while converting 76 percent of his shots from close range.

Sanogo and the Huskies will be able to dominate inside, as 40 percent of the points DePaul has allowed this season have been from the painted area. If DePaul tries to clamp down on the big men inside, UConn also has the ability to make them pay from long range.

The Huskies are 93rd in 3-point percentage, and the Blue Demons have not defended the perimeter well this season, as they are 208th in 3-point percentage allowed.

Lastly, the tempo will be a significant factor in this matchup as the Blue Demons like to get up and down the court, but the Huskies are also adept at forcing quick shots, and that’s shown by their rank of 49th in average defensive possession length.

With the Huskies having little resistance on offense and the Blue Demons attempting 3s at a quick pace, this game should go over the total.