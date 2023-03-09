Villanova vs. Creighton prediction: how we’re betting the Big East quarterfinals matchup

The Big East Tournament is underway, and we have a Villanova vs. Creighton prediction.

After making short work of the Georgetown Hoyas on Wednesday night, Villanova kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive by advancing to the quarterfinals.

According to TeamRankings, the 17-15 Wildcats’ best route to The Big Dance would be to win their conference tournament.

As for Creighton, it’s practically assured of a spot given its 20-11 overall record and AP Top 25 ranking. However, the Bluejays must guard against a possible letdown against a hungry Wildcats team.

In this preview, I’ll share how Villanova’s perimeter defense can provide insight into a play on Creighton’s team total.

Villanova vs. Creighton odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: NOVA +4.5 (-102) vs. CRE -4.5 (-120)

Moneyline: NOVA (+180) vs. CRE (-220)

Total: Over 134.5 (-110) | Under 134.5 (-110)

Villanova vs. Creighton pick

Creighton team total: under 69.5 points (-108)

Villanova vs. Creighton analysis

Given how Villanova’s playing of late, it will likely rue its slow start this season. Through the first seven games, the Wildcats went just 2-5, which included a four-game losing streak.

Villanova added two three-game losing streaks later in the season.

Recently, the Wildcats have been much better, evidenced by a 7-2 run in their past nine games, with victories over ranked opponents including Xavier and Creighton.

Villanova is a team that’s had tremendous success over the past two decades under former head coach Jay Wright.

Wright retired last season after guiding the Wildcats to a fourth Final Four during his tenure. He also had a hand picking his former assistant Kyle Neptune as his replacement.

The cupboard wasn’t entirely barren when Neptune arrived, as he inherited three returning starters and 49% of the playing minutes from the previous season.

However, the Wildcats had to weather some critical injuries, with their senior guard Justin Moore not returning until January after tearing his Achilles in the NCAA Tournament last year.

Freshman forward Cam Whitmore is another player who missed the start of the season after undergoing thumb surgery.

Both players are now back with the team, averaging at least 27 minutes and 12 points per game.

Although Villanova hasn’t been known for its defensive prowess, it was able to take away a vital strength of the Bluejays in both games.

Creighton sits 37th in the country with 8.9 3-pointers per game.

However, the Wildcats limited the Bluejays to below 30% from the perimeter in their head-to-head meetings.

Senior guard Caleb Daniels joins Moore in the backcourt, and they do an excellent job of controlling the game. Villanova averages just 10.3 turnovers per game which is the 19th-best mark in the country.

Therefore, it’s unlikely that the Bluejays will succeed in speeding up this duo.

The Wildcats are one of the more deliberate teams, ranking 329th with 66.6 possessions per game.

If the Bluejays struggle to force turnovers to get their transition game going, points will likely be at a premium in this matchup.

Thus, I like backing Villanova to keep Creighton under its team total of 69.5 points.