Virginia Tech vs. Boston College prediction: one side hasn’t shown enough to support

Conference play continues in the ACC as the Virginia Tech Hokies travel to Chestnut Hill to visit the Boston College Eagles, and we offer our Virginia Tech vs. Boston College prediction.

At 11-1, the Hokies enter this game as the No. 21 team in the country.

And as for Boston College, it’ll try to put together back-to-back victories after snapping a four-game losing streak.

Beating the Eagles won’t be easy for Virginia Tech, given that Boston College has won outright as underdogs in the past three head-to-head meetings while covering the spread in their past four games.

However, I suspect we’ll see a completely different ballgame on Wednesday with the Hokies in a triple revenge spot.

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College odds

Spread: VA TECH -9.5 (-110) vs. BC +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: VA TECH (-475) vs. BC (+360)

Total: Over 131.5 (-110) | Under 131.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College Pick

Virginia Tech -9.5

Virginia Tech vs. Boston College analysis

It’s tough to get a good gauge on this Boston College team that hasn’t had the full complement of its roster available on game day.

Guards Makai Ashton-Langford, DeMarr Langford Jr. and Donald Hand Jr. have all missed time due to injuries, along with forwards Prince Aligbe and Quinten Post.

However, Eagles fans must be disappointed not to get a proper boost from their reserve players.

After all, it’s not like Boston College played a particularly grueling non-conference schedule.

When I look at my early notes on Boston College, it’s hard to pinpoint where this team might have improved since the offseason.

Entering this campaign, I jotted down that the Langford brothers needed to improve their perimeter game. Yet, both are still shooting below 30% from behind the 3-point line.

Sophomore Jaeden Zackery, the team’s best perimeter player last season, is shooting 30% on 3-pointers, down from a 47.7% performance.

And when you look at their incoming class of new players, their best performer has been CJ Penha Jr., a Division II transfer.

Penha is one of three Eagles players averaging in double figures.

Thus, after looking at this current roster and their results, I think the injuries may be slightly overstated if the talent level hasn’t risen to the next step.

Using KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin of last season, the Eagles ranked 114th but still had a net positive of 4.55 points.

This season, the Eagles rank 174th with a -0.71 mark.

The numbers show that this team has regressed year-over-year, and I can’t think of a better time for the Hokies to snap their three-game losing streak in this series.

You always want to be concerned about laying double digits in conference play. But what if I told you the Hokies were on a 5-0 run against the spread in this situation?

With this triple-revenge spot on the line, I recommend laying the points with the Hokies on the road.