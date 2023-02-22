Virginia vs. Boston College prediction: Eagles look to compete with Cavaliers

We’re here to make a Virginia vs. Boston College prediction as the Eagles host the Cavaliers Wednesday evening.

Like most other seasons, coach Tony Bennett’s Cavaliers are atop the ACC standings, while Earl Grant’s Eagles are toward the bottom. Virginia is a potential title contender, while Boston College would be lucky to make the NIT.

But Boston College could be competitive on its home court, especially when catching almost 10 points. Still, the best bet in this matchup lies elsewhere.

Read on for the odds and my prediction and pick for Virginia vs. Boston College.

Virginia Boston College odds

Spread: Virginia -9.5 (-102) vs. Boston College +9.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Virginia (-465) vs. Boston College (+350)

Total: Over 125.5 (-110) | Under 125.5 (-110)

Virginia Boston College prediction

Under 125.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook

The 9.5 points is too many for Virginia on the road. However, the recent trends surrounding this matchup scare me, given UVA is 7-3 against the spread (ATS) in its past 10 matchups against BC, which includes a run of three straight covers.

However, I could see the Eagles being competitive on the defensive end. Boston College does almost nothing right, but they are an above-average interior defense by both 2-point percentage allowed (49.3%), per KenPom, and post-up points per possession allowed (.797), per Synergy.

Virginia’s blocker-mover offense creates inside and outside shots at an average rate, but Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas combine to average 15 shot attempts per game, mostly on the interior. As a result, Boston College can limit half of Virginia’s offense if it contains interior threats.

Per KenPom, Virginia runs at the third-slowest tempo in the nation, meaning every possession is important. But Boston College can keep Virginia from scoring on every possession, meaning the Cavaliers are in for a low-scoring game.

However, Bennett doesn’t mind a low-scoring affair, as his Cavaliers are the best defense in the ACC by KenPom’s defensive efficiency metric. And they won’t have a problem stopping Boston College, the second-worst offensive team in the ACC by ShotQuality’s half-court points per possession.

And Boston College doesn’t care to speed up the pace, as the Eagles run at the fifth-slowest tempo in the ACC, per KenPom.

Ultimately, I see a slow-paced, low-efficiency basketball game leading to a low-scoring game. Therefore, I’m betting the total stays under.

While 125.5 is a low total, the ShotQualityBets model projects the total should be only 114, giving us plenty of value on the number available at FanDuel Sportsbook.