Virginia vs. Miami prediction: how we’re betting this ACC matchup

With conference play already underway, we’ve reached the business end of the college basketball season and we have a Virginia vs. Miami prediction.

The Virginia Cavaliers head south for an ACC matchup against the Miami Hurricanes. Both teams have one loss on the season, but Miami has played three more games than Virginia.

We’ll examine how these teams match up and assess whether we can justify laying 4.5 points with the Cavaliers on the road in this spot.

Virginia vs. Miami odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: UVA -4.5 (-105) vs. MIA +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: UVA (-190) vs. MIA (+155)

Total: Over 130.5 (-110) | Under 130.5 (-110)

Virginia vs. Miami pick

Miami +4.5

Virginia vs. Miami analysis

Miami joins Virginia, Duke and Virginia Tech as one of four ACC teams to begin the week in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings.

At 11-1, Miami ranks 22nd and six below the three ACC teams in the rankings.

However, Miami fans should be pleased with a non-conference schedule that included games against Providence, Maryland, Rutgers and UCF.

The Hurricanes look battle-tested heading into conference season, and they’re already off to a 2-0 start.

Virginia will draw plenty of attention from bettors in the futures markets.

However, winning on the road in the ACC is never easy, especially when you’ve failed to cover the spread in your past four games.

Miami has just two wins in its past 10 meetings against Virginia, yet it’s covered the point spread in five of those games.

Moreover, when Miami was the home team in the matchup, it covered the spread in three of the past four games.

I expect the Cavaliers to play the role of a public team this season, so there will be ample opportunities to fade them, and this game certainly qualifies as one of those scenarios.

My model makes Virginia no more than a 2.5-point favorite after accounting for Miami’s home-court advantage in this matchup.

I don’t see the Hurricanes struggling too much if Virginia tries to slow the game down. After all, Miami has the better effective field-goal mark at 54.8% compared with Virginia’s (53.7%).

This Hurricanes team returns a possible player-of-the-year contender in guard Isaiah Wong.

Miami also was busy in the transfer portal, landing Nijel Pack from Kansas State and Sun Belt player of the year Norchad Omier.

Look for Miami to attempt to speed up the pace of play with their offensive transition. Miami ranks 59th in the country with eight steals per game.

Remember that the Hurricanes had a magical run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament last season before losing to Kansas, which went on to win the title.

As for the Cavaliers, they missed the tournament altogether despite having the No. 2 recruiting class in the conference.

Over the past few seasons, Miami head coach Jim Larranaga has built a team with older veteran players. Those players are a bit more trustworthy than this Cavaliers team at this point in the season.

Our Action Labs database shows that road favorites in a conference game coming off an 0-4 ATS run are 38-152-7 for a loss of 22.52 units.

Take the points with the Hurricanes at home.