West Virginia vs. Iowa State prediction: best bet for Big 12 battle

We have a West Virginia vs. Iowa State prediction as the slog of Big 12 play continues.

At first glance, this game could turn into a grinder. West Virginia and Iowa State are the two worst 2-point shooting teams in the Big 12.

However, this game could have sneaky shootout potential, as both teams have offensive advantages.

Read on for the odds and my prediction and pick for West Virginia vs. Iowa State.

West Virginia vs. Iowa State odds

Spread: West Virginia +5 (-110) vs. Iowa State -5 (-110)

Moneyline: West Virginia (+185) vs. Iowa State (-225)

Total: Over 134 (-110) | Under 134 (-110)

West Virginia vs. Iowa State prediction

Over 134 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

These are two teams that cannot score the basketball consistently, and that leads to low totals. The total has closed under 134 in the past three meetings between these two, including the game in Morgantown early this month.

However, all three games flew over the total. The average score of those three games was an astonishing 151.33 points.

Why is that?

Well, it’s mostly schematic adjustments by the two coaches. Both defenses are no-middle schemes that deny ball screens, and both coaches have figured out ways to expose that.

First, Iowa State’s Jaren Holmes and Tamin Lipsey surprisingly scored in ball-screen sets in the last matchup with West Virginia. The Cyclones aren’t known as a heavy pick-and-roll offense, but they scored 20 points in 20 pick-and-roll possessions against West Virginia in early February, per Synergy. Iowa State also picked up another seven points in five off-screen possessions.

Meanwhile, Bob Huggins’ West Virginia teams have always run a cut-and-fill motion offense. And a good way to beat Iowa State’s defense is to target backdoor cutters behind the denial defense.

Huggins’ cut-and-fill has scored 1.11 points per possession combined in three meetings against TJ Otzelberger’s Cyclones, per Jordan Majewski of Staring at the Floorboards.

So, ultimately, these are two offenses that will succeed against each other — even if neither can score against anyone else. The total is depressed due to the season-long trends, but the matchup trends and schematics show these two can fly over that low number.

So, I’ll bet West Virginia and Iowa State will hit the over for the fourth straight meeting. The best number available is 134 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook.