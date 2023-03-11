Xavier vs. Marquette prediction: how we found our best bet for Big East Tournament final

We have a Xavier vs. Marquette prediction as the top two teams in the Big East Tournament play for a title.

Both teams played excellently in their semifinal matchups, both winning outright as underdogs.

But this is a new game. The Musketeers and Golden Eagles offenses are electric, although they take different paths to points.

However, both offenses also might be overrated.

Let’s dive into the odds alongside my pick and prediction for Xavier vs. Marquette.

Xavier vs. Marquette odds

Spread: Xavier +2 (-110) vs. Marquette -2 (-110)

Moneyline: Xavier (+110) vs. Marquette (-130)

Total: Over 154 (-110) | Under 154 (-110)

Xavier vs. Marquette prediction

Under 154 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

Surprisingly, Xavier’s pace has slowed considerably in the second half of the season. After coming out with an 81-possession pace against Morgan State in the season opener, Xavier has played at just a 67-possession pace on average over the past five games, per Bart Torvik.

Moreover, Xavier has been defending with energy lately. The Musketeers were especially impressive against Creighton Friday night, holding the Bluejays to just 60 points at .88 points per possession in a Big East semifinal game, per KenPom.

So, it’s not surprising to hear that Xavier unders have been a prime commodity recently.

Now, can the Musketeers stop Marquette’s deadly pick-and-roll offense? Behind Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro, the Golden Eagles are arguably the best offense in the nation.

I would argue yes. The Musketeers boasted the Big East’s third-best pick-and-roll defense in conference play this year, per ShotQuality, which will be the most important coverage set the Musketeers run in the Big East championship.

And the Musketeers have had recent success against Marquette’s offense, too. Four of the past five games between Xavier and Marquette have gone under the listed total, and I’m betting one more will go under on Saturday evening.

It’s not the best defensive matchup for Marquette, as the Golden Eagles’ post-up defense isn’t excellent. However, Ighodaro is a terrific individual defender, ranking in the 80th percentile of D-I players in post-up points per possession allowed (.652), per Synergy.

If Ighodaro can hold his own against Jack Nunge, the Eagles can contain the Musketeers. It also helps that there’s no Zach Freemantle for Xavier so that Ighodaro can defend one-on-one.

Overall, I think both defenses are undervalued. It also helps that the two are playing in Madison Square Garden in the biggest game of the season, so I could see both teams playing a little tight, at least at the beginning.

The ShotQualityBets model projects the total under 150, so there’s plenty of value on the under 154 (-110) number available at Caesars Sportsbook.