Xavier vs. Providence prediction: best bet for monster Big East battle

Marquette has clinched the Big East regular-season title, but we have a Xavier vs. Providence prediction as the Musketeers and Friars battle for the runner-up spot.

The winner of this game will have a one-game lead for the Big East Tournament’s second seed with only one game remaining, meaning the seeding implications for this battle are tremendous.

Xavier was the Big East’s best team at one point, but it’s only 6-5 in league play following a 7-0 start. Meanwhile, Providence is the nation’s toughest home team, and I think there’s value in that angle.

So, read on for the odds alongside my pick and prediction for Xavier vs. Providence.

Xavier vs. Providence odds

Spread: Xavier +3.5 (-110) vs. Providence -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Xavier (+143) vs. Providence (-170)

Total: Over 151.5 (-110) | Under 151.5 (-110)

Xavier vs. Providence prediction

Providence Friars -3.5 (-110) at Caesars Sportsbook

Providence is unstoppable at The Dunk. The Friars have won all 15 home games this season, 17 straight home games and 31 of their past 32 home opportunities.

I’m playing this angle and taking the Friars to cover a short number at home.

This play is also personnel-based, as Xavier’s Zach Freemantle is still sidelined with a foot injury. He missed every game in February, and while the Musketeers have stayed afloat without him, I think they’ll especially miss him against Providence’s Bryce Hopkins.

Hopkins has transformed his game since transferring from Kentucky. He’s a deadly interior face-up scorer (8.3 paint points per game), but he also produces in transition (3.1 fast-break points per game) and can shoot (39.4% from 3).

And standing 6 feet 7, Hopkins is a mismatch nightmare for any opposing defense, especially one missing a primary wing defender.

It is worth mentioning that Xavier contained Hopkins to only 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting in a two-point overtime win. However, ShotQuality projects Hopkins should’ve scored seven more points based on the quality of shots attempted.

Providence’s home-court advantage and positive regression from Hopkins should be enough to flip this from a narrow Xavier win to a convincing Friars victory.

However, I expect Providence’s Ed Croswell to dominate against a Freemantle-less Xavier front court again. He posted 21 points with nine rebounds, but five of those boards came on the offensive glass and helped Providence win the rebounding battle on both ends.

Providence thrives on extra opportunities, and the Friars will get their fair share again on Wednesday.

Altogether, Providence should pick up a convincing home victory, avenging its early February loss to Xavier and giving the Friars the inside track for the Big East Tournament’s second seed.