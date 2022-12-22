Air Force vs. Baylor prediction: Bears undervalued in the Armed Forces Bowl?

This year’s Armed Forces Bowl features teams looking to finish strongly after contrasting ends to their respective regular seasons.

The Baylor Bears were beaten down by the Big 12 and lost the last three games of the season to finish with a 6-6 record. However, the Air Force Falcons will fly into this matchup off four straight wins.

The market has recognized these trends, too, as we’ve seen a ton of early support for the Falcons. But the early movement has created an angle that still has value for this matchup.

Baylor vs. Air Force odds

Spread: AF +3.5 (-110) vs. BAY -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: AF (+143) vs. BAY (-170)

Total: Over 43 (-110) | Under 43 (-110)

Baylor vs. Air Force pick

Over 43

Baylor vs. Air Force analysis

Baylor entered the season with optimism as many of their key pieces from last year’s Big 12 championship team returned, including quarterback Blake Shapen. But, unfortunately, the rest of the conference retooled and left the Bears with a 5-5 record in conference play.

That grueling conference schedule will work to their advantage here, as Air Force may have impressive numbers but is largely untested in comparison.

The Bears are going to come out and try to establish the run behind Richard Reese, who had a tremendous freshman season. The undersized running back racked up 962 yards and scored 14 times.

Now the Falcons’ rush defense is stout. Finishing 14th in yards per rush allowed is nothing to dismiss, as they could slow Reese down.

However, that’s when Blake Shapen will come in. He’s had weeks to rest, and a healthy version of him could be a problem for this Air Force secondary.

Shapen averaged 7.5 yards per pass and finished 61st in QBR.

That is much higher than any other quarterback the Falcons faced this year.

On the other side of the ball, everyone in the stadium will know what’s coming. Air Force is a traditional military triple-option offense. However, the pass is rarely an option as they led the country in rush rate.

What makes their triple option so deadly is the quality of each primary ball carrier.

Brad Roberts led the team in carries and averaged 5.2 yards per carry. John Lee Eldridge III was the explosive one, as he averaged 7.9 yards per carry this season.

Lastly, quarterback Haaziq Daniels averaged five yards per carry.

Baylor’s run defense was solid this year as they finished 41st in yards per rush allowed, but against the Falcons’ offense, the game becomes a war of attrition.

Air Force averaged 26 points per game, and Baylor allowed an average of 28 per game. The Falcons will reach paydirt multiple times, but Baylor’s offense is being undervalued here — the Falcons’ defense has yet to face a Power Five offense.

All signs point to an over here as the market has overadjusted the total in what should be a highly competitive matchup.