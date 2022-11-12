Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction: consider the total in Crimson Tide, Rebels matchup

Following a 32-31 loss to LSU last week, Alabama is out of the college football playoff picture for the first time in the format’s history. As we dive into our Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction, I wonder about Nick Saban’s motivations.

Will the Crimson Tide use this disappointing season as motivation to roll over the remaining SEC and bowl games? Or are the future NFL draft picks opting to play it safe for their careers?

Ole Miss should be motivated. At 8-1 overall and 4-1 in the SEC, the Rebels have an outside shot at the SEC title game. It requires winning out and a total LSU collapse, but crazier things have happened.

Lane Kiffin will have his team ready and rolling in Oxford on Saturday, but can he overcome Saban after a loss?

And with a spread sitting at Alabama -12, what’s the best bet on this game? Perhaps it’s on the total rather than the side.

Spread: Alabama -11.5 (-110) vs. Ole Miss +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Alabama (-450) vs. Ole Miss (+360)

Total: Over 64.5 (-110) | Under 64.5 (-110)

Alabama vs. Ole Miss prediction

Over 64.5 (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

Nobody in the SEC runs for more yards per game than the Rebels. Despite losing the top four rushers from last season, Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart have combined for over 2,000 yards on the ground this season.

The Rebels are running for a conference-leading 267 yards per game and rank 13th nationally in Rush Success Rate. The offensive line is also playing well, ranking top-20 in Football Outsiders’ Line Yards metric.

This is bad news for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide’s defense is strong against the pass but is relatively weaker against the run. While the overall statistics are good – Alabama is third in rush yards per game allowed in the SEC – the efficiency stats are lackluster for Saban’s standards.

The Tide have fallen out of the top 25 in Rush Success Rate allowed, Rush EPA per play allowed and Defensive Line Yards this season.

Think of the past three teams the Tide have faced.

LSU and Tennessee are two of the nation’s most efficient rushing offenses, as both rank top-20 in Rush EPA per play and Rush Success Rate. Both scored over 30 points on Alabama’s defense and the over cashed in both games.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State operates under the Mike Leach air-raid system, and the Bulldogs throw more than any team in the nation (69.4%). Alabama held Mississippi State to six points in a 24-point win and the under cashed.

That isn’t a coincidence, and I believe we’re in for a similar result in Oxford on Saturday.

I project value in Ole Miss from a spread perspective, but I’m not willing to bet against Saban following a loss in a must-win situation.

I see Bryce Young and the Alabama offense scoring plenty here.

The one strength of Ole Miss’s defense is their pass rush, where the Rebels rank 24th in Pro Football Focus’s Pass Rush grades. However, that should be neutralized by an effective Alabama offensive line (7th in PFF’s Pass Block grades) and the elusive quarterback, Young.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss ranks outside the top 95 nationally in EPA per play allowed and Success Rate allowed. The Rebels are a low-end defensive team by the advanced metrics.

I’m predicting the Alabama defense struggles to stop Kiffin’s run-heavy attack while the Alabama offense shines against a low-end defense. Everything points toward betting on the over.

The Action Network’s PRO model projects this total at 66.9, meaning we’re getting over two points of value at the current 64.5 available at BetMGM Sportsbook.