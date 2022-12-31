Alabama vs. Kansas State predictions: Here’s our best bet for the Sugar Bowl duel

Alabama vs. Kansas State predictions has become a topic of national intrigue.

Many concluded that Bryce Young and Will Anderson would opt out of this game to prepare for the NFL draft, given the two are projected as the Nos. 1 and 2 overall picks. But it’s been announced that both will suit up.

Meanwhile, zero Kansas State players opted out or hit the transfer portal following the Big 12 title win.

The lack of expected missing players makes this one of the more star-studded, potentially entertaining bowl games. As a result, the Sugar Bowl has become appointment TV.

But questions still loom regarding how this game might play out. So we need to answer these questions before we consider betting on this game.

So, what are the answers? Where does the betting value lie? How should bettors attack this game?

Alabama vs. Kansas State odds

Spread: Alabama -6.5 (-110) vs. Kansas State +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Alabama (-260) vs. Kansas State (+210)

Total: Over 55.5 (-114) | Under 55.5 (-106)

Alabama vs. Kansas State predictions

Kansas State +6.5 (-110) at FanDuel Sportsbook

This handicap is entirely dependent on the status of Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez. He did not play in the Big 12 Championship and is still questionable.

However, Cole Carmody reported for 247 Sports that Martinez was a full go at practice for the Wildcats on Wednesday, which is a very encouraging sign.

If Martinez is good, then I’m firing on K-State with the points. So, check the injury reports throughout the week.

Meanwhile, the Alabama personnel issues are not concluded just because Young and Anderson are playing.

We are still determining if those two will play all four quarters. Plus, Potential opt-outs include starting safeties Jordan Battle and Brian Branch, alongside cornerback Malachi Moore and first-string running back Jahmyr Gibbs, per Collin Wilson of The Action Network.

Additionally, eight Crimson Tide players hit the transfer portal. Even if that list only includes two starters (wide receiver Traeshon Holden and guard Javion Cohen), that’s significant enough to handicap.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, Kansas State had zero transfers or opt-outs. And Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has historically motivated his players for postseason games, as he has a 12-6-1 against the spread record in bowl games, per Bet Labs.

Alabama looked better at the end of the season, winning three straight to cap off a disappointing year. But the Crimson Tide are still overvalued, given they failed to cover in their final four games.

Meanwhile, Kansas State trended up throughout the season, ending the season by winning and covering four straight games, including the Big 12 Championship Game with their second-string quarterback.

Kansas State is a good overall team, especially against the pass, where the Wildcats are top 25 in Pass Expected Points Added (EPA) per play and Pass EPA per play allowed. Additionally, Kansas State loves to establish the run, as the Wildcats are top 20 nationally in rush rate (60%).

If the Wildcats can keep up in the passing game while moving the chains on the ground, it’ll help neutralize Young while shortening the game and making a 6.5-point spread more difficult to cover.

The Action Network’s PRO model projects Kansas State as only a 4.3-point underdog in this game, giving us over two points of edge against the line available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Expect Kansas State to cover its fifth straight game while Alabama fails to cover its fifth straight, and expect an excellent, close-fought football game. Back the Wildcats with the points.