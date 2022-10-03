College football predictions: the playoff betting picture in the aftermath of Week 5

The second week of conference play may have gone as planned for all the top teams. Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State all won. However, each of their matchups causes a significant shift in the AP Top 25 poll. The flip-flop of Alabama and Georgia at the top gives us a look at how the voters truly view these two programs but does it gives us any insight into how we should be the futures market?

Let’s start with the former No. 1 team in the nation, the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs entered their matchup against Missouri as 21-point favorites but quickly found themselves down 13-0 in the second quarter. They trailed until four minutes remained in the fourth quarter, when a Daijuan Edwards rushing touchdown gave Georgia the lead en route to a 26-22 win.

This game brought to light the concerns over the Bulldogs’ offense. Yes, quarterback Stetson Bennett got it together and threw for 312 yards overall, but his inefficiency has stifled the offense. He’s completed only 55.8 percent of his passes on the season, and has yet to be tested by a formidable defense. If he cannot improve, the Bulldogs won’t be able to compete with this next team in the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State was a trendy preseason selection to win the national championship, and they have lived up to the hype. They just rolled Rutgers and Wisconsin in back-to-back weeks and were initially listed as 17-point favorites over Michigan (it’s at 11.5 at FanDuel today), the No. 4 team in the country. In addition, they have the most talented offense in the country, led by C.J. Stroud. They can run, pass, and shut down the run on the other side, which will help them tremendously in the postseason.

Alabama opened up on fire against Arkansas this past weekend as they jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. However, later in the second quarter, last year’s Heisman-winning quarterback Bryce Young was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury. After Young left the game, Alabama’s scoring stopped until late in the third quarter, and the lead was cut to five.

However, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe rushed for 91 yards on six attempts and scored a late touchdown to put the game away. With no report on Young’s timeline, Milroe will be the guy for the top team in the country. By all accounts, Milroe can do it all. He is a physical specimen with a great arm and is as mobile as any running back in the country. If he can get comfortable in the pocket, Alabama will be in good hands.

After all this, these three programs are tied atop the odds board at +200 to win the CFP title game. This past week was very telling, and bettors now have more questions that need to be answered about the nation’s top teams. However, now may be the best time to take your pick before one pulls ahead of the field.