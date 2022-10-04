College football betting, rankings: a look at the AP Top 25 line moves in Week 6

Week 5 in college football had just about everything as the Georgia Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit against Missouri to win 26-22. The Bulldogs failed to cover the spread for a second straight week, this time as a 30.5-point favorite.

And while Georgia struggled against an unranked Missouri team, Alabama won convincingly on the road, defeating a previously ranked Arkansas team 49-26 despite losing starting quarterback Bryce Young to a shoulder injury in the second quarter.

As a result, Alabama and Georgia swapped positions in the AP Top 25 rankings, with the Crimson Tide taking the No. 1 overall ranking. If we stay inside the conference, we saw a lot of movement with Texas A&M and Arkansas getting bounced out of the rankings.

Other teams that dropped out of the AP Top 25 include Oklahoma, Minnesota and Pittsburgh, who all suffered losses to unranked teams. Voters were particularly harsh on Baylor and Florida State, as both teams dropped out despite losing to ranked opponents.

To replace the outgoing teams, voters added the following schools: TCU (No. 17), UCLA (No. 18), Kansas (No. 19), Syracuse (No. 22), Mississippi State (No. 23), Cincinnati (No. 24) and LSU (No. 25).

It’s been a long time since Jayhawks fans saw their team in the Top 25. You’d have to go back to October 2009, to find the last time Kansas was in the rankings.

Two other teams also playing well above expectations are TCU and UCLA. These teams were undervalued coming into the season, and all three have yet to taste defeat. We’ll highlight the upcoming AP Top 25 schedule and identify some of the most significant line moves for Week 6.

Week 6 Top 25 schedule

Saturday, Oct. 8

#8 Tennessee (-3) at #25 LSU

Arkansas (+8) at #23 Mississippi State

#4 Michigan (-22) at Indiana

#17 TCU (-7) at #19 Kansas

Texas Tech at #7 Oklahoma State (-9)

Auburn at #2 Georgia (-29.5)

#11 Utah (-4.5) at #18 UCLA

#9 Ole Miss (-18) at Vanderbilt

#21 Washington (-14) at Arizona State

#3 Ohio State (-26.5) at Michigan State

Washington State at #6 USC (-13)

#5 Clemson (-20.5) at Boston College

#16 BYU (+3.5) at Notre Dame

South Carolina at #13 Kentucky (-10.5)

Army at #15 Wake Forest (-25.5)

Florida State at #14 NC State(-3.5)

Texas A&M at #1 Alabama (-24)

#12 Oregon (-13) at Arizona

Biggest Top 25 line moves in Week 6

Michigan -17.5 to -22 at Indiana

TCU -5.5 to -7 at Kansas

Mississippi State -3 to -8 vs. Arkansas

Arkansas-Mississippi State total: 55.5 to 61.5

Tennessee-LSU total: 59.5 to 64

Oklahoma State -13.5 to -9.5

Utah -2.5 to -4.5 at UCLA

Georgia -27.5 to -29.5 vs. Auburn

Washington -10.5 to -14 at Arizona State

Washington-Arizona State total: 55.5 to 58

USC -10.5 to -13 vs. Washington State

Washington State-USC total: 61.5 to 66

Kentucky -12.5 to -10.5 vs. South Carolina

BYU +6.5 to +3.5 at Notre Dame

BYU-Notre Dame total: 48.5 to 52

Alabama -14.5 to -24 vs. Texas A&M

Texas A&M-Alabama total: 56.5 to 51.5