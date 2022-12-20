Boca Raton Bowl prediction: how we’re betting the Liberty vs. Toledo matchup

Bowl season continues on Tuesday night as the Liberty Flames face the Toledo Rockets, and we have a RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl prediction.

Neither team exudes much confidence for bettors, as Liberty hasn’t covered a point spread in its past three games. As for Toledo, it’s just 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in its past six games.

This preview will examine whether either team offers any value in this matchup at the current point spread.

Liberty vs. Toledo odds

Odds provided by Caesars

Spread: LIB +3.5 (-110) vs. TOL -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: LIB (+143) vs. TOL (-170)

Total: Over 51.5 (-110) | Under 51.5 (-110)

Liberty vs. Toledo pick

Liberty +3.5

Liberty vs. Toledo analysis

There have been some head-scratching games for Liberty this season after impressive performances as double-digit underdogs against Wake Forest and Arkansas.

The Flames went 1-1 in those games, losing by one point to Wake Forest.

But the Arkansas victory began the chain of events for Liberty as head coach Hugh Freeze was now drawing attention from schools looking to fill their coaching vacancies.

At 8-1, the Flames might’ve started to read their news clippings because they didn’t win another game, and Freeze later bolted to take the job at Auburn.

Liberty lost its final three games of the season as a double-digit favorite. It faced Connecticut, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State in those games.

Those losses were especially shocking, given how well the Flames played against better competition like Arkansas, BYU and Wake Forest.

It’s worth noting that despite a 5-7 ATS mark, Liberty was a perfect 4-0 ATS as an underdog.

Thus, this handicap depends on whether we’ll get a motivated Liberty to show up for the game.

I’ve never placed much confidence in the interim coach for a bowl game.

However, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jason Aldridge can preach a legacy of perfection to his players as the Flames are a 3-0 in bowl games under Freeze.

Liberty only became a full FBS member with bowl eligibility in 2019, Freeze’s first year on the job.

Given the circumstances of their postseason history, I’d expect the Flames to enter this game with a bit of confidence.

Liberty doesn’t play in a traditional conference like Toledo does because it’s independent.

And even though both teams have one common opponent, UMass, I won’t factor it in too much, given when those games took place during the season.

In the head-to-head stats, these teams are very similar: They both run the ball 54% of the time and average around 7.1 yards per pass and 5.5 yards per rush.

Both teams also convert roughly the same amount on third down (39%).

And with most things being equal, I’d prefer to side with the team catching 3.5 points with a solid postseason pedigree.

This underdog role should also suit Liberty, so I’ll gladly grab the points with the Flames at 3.5 or better.