Early college football bowl predictions: best bet for Armed Forces Bowl

There are 43 bowl games between Friday and Jan. 9, and it’s important to make early college football bowl predictions to get the best line value.

College football bowl lines move drastically with all the updated news. However, there’s one bowl team that I still see value in, and I expect the line to move again closer to kickoff.

I’d recommend you bet on this team as soon as possible. These lines are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook, but I would encourage you to shop and find the best number available.

Armed Forces Bowl: Air Force +6.5 (-110) vs. Baylor

It’s always hard to cover spreads against service academies. The triple-option attack allows the clock to move without pause and leaves little time for points.

So, I’m already looking toward Air Force catching 6.5 points against Baylor, but a few other factors are pushing me further toward the Falcons.

Baylor is going to play right into Air Force’s hands. The Bears rush at a top-30 rate in FBS while ranking bottom-50 in seconds per play.

Both the Falcons and Bears want to run the football, contributing to a low-scoring game script that gives an advantage to the triple-option underdog.

The biggest matchup to watch in the Armed Forces Bowl is in the trenches. Given both teams want to run the football, whichever team wins at the point of attack has a monster advantage.

Surprisingly, the Falcons should win in this area. Using Football Outsiders’ Line Yards metric, Air Force has the fifth-best offensive line and the 20th-best defensive line, while the Bears rank 44th on offense and 100th on defense.

At the time of writing, no major Air Force player has opted out of the bowl game or hit the transfer portal. Meanwhile, Baylor running back Josh Fleeks and safety Devin Neal Jr. hit the transfer portal.

The Falcons ended the season by winning and covering four straight, providing momentum into their bowl game. Meanwhile, the Bears lost their final three games on the schedule.

The smart money is with Air Force. According to The Action Network PRO report, 85% of the betting handle is on the Falcons despite the tickets being split almost evenly.

I already like the Falcons in this game and wouldn’t be surprised to see the line move down. Therefore, I’ll bet Air Force +6.5 immediately at BetMGM Sportsbook.