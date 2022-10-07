College football preview: Clemson vs. Boston College odds, prediction and picks

Boston College picked up its second win and first in the ACC this season when it defeated Louisville 34-33 at home as a 14.5-point underdog. But while some might say the Eagles were a bit fortunate following the exit of Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham due to a possible concussion, I’d push back on that notion.

Cunningham played late into the second half and even delivered a touchdown strike to give the Cardinals a 33-28 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Next up for Boston College is a date with Clemson, which comes into Chestnut Hill undefeated at 5-0.

The Tigers are 20.5-point road favorites, but I have to wonder if they have much incentive to win this game by a margin. We’ll dig into the matchup and assess whether the Eagles can keep it close on Saturday night.

Clemson vs. Boston College odds

Spread: CLE -20.5 (-110) vs. BC +20.5 (-110)

Moneyline: CLE (-1400) vs. BC (+800)

Total: Over 48.5 (-110) | Under 48.5 (-110)

Clemson vs. Boston College pick

Boston College +20.5 or better

Clemson vs. Boston College analysis

The first thing I did in preparation for this game was to run my models to see how both teams would fare. And while I’d admit that I had a decent idea of which side I was already leaning toward, I still wanted to see the results with my own eyes.

My numbers are pretty in line with the market as I have Boston College anywhere from an 18 to 20-point underdog in this contest. Thus, you can imagine I’d have to be bullish on the home dogs if I can grab them at +20.5.

I think Boston College is better prepared for this matchup after facing Louisville and Cunningham a week earlier. For one, his dual-threat ability further complicates matters for opposing defenses regarding how to contain him.

Now, I’m not saying the Cardinals are better than Clemson, but it isn’t easy to prepare for a quarterback as dynamic as Cunningham, who can tuck the ball and run it in for a touchdown on a moment’s notice.

Cunningham already has 457 rushing yards on the year compared to Clemson’s quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who has 242. I admit I was down on Uiagalelei last season, but he worked on his game during the offseason. However, I still think he was overhyped as someone who could replace Trevor Lawrence.

Despite its unblemished record, Clemson comes into this game at 2-3 against the spread (ATS), and it’s just 1-3 ATS in its past four games. Thus, we’re seeing that teams can stay within the number, so it wouldn’t surprise me if Boston College also does so. After all, the Eagles have covered the spread in their past two meetings with the Tigers, losing precisely by six points on both occasions.

I did some digging and found that home teams that are at least 20-point underdogs in a conference game, coming off a win and point spread cover of 14.5 or more points, are 14-9-1 for 4.05 units.

But here’s the kicker, when the game is played at 7 p.m. ET, or later, home underdogs improve to 6-0-1 in this spot.

With this trend active for Boston College on Saturday night, I’ll gladly take the points with the home dogs.