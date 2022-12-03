Clemson vs. North Carolina prediction: finding the best bet for ACC title game

Who would’ve thought we’d get Clemson vs. North Carolina in the ACC title game?

Clemson is supposed to be here, as Dabo Swinney has built an ACC football powerhouse. However, nobody expected Mack Brown and the Tar Heels to be here, as Miami and Pittsburgh were the leading contenders to win the ACC Coastal.

Moreover, it still feels like Vegas doesn’t believe North Carolina should be here. The Tar Heels are 7.5-point underdogs on a neutral field.

Is it worth buying the frisky underdog in this matchup? Or will Dabo’s reign of terror continue over the ACC?

Or, perhaps there’s a better way for bettors to attack this matchup.

Clemson vs. North Carolina odds

Spread: Clemson -7.5 (-110) vs. North Carolina +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Clemson (-300) vs. North Carolina (+240)

Total: Over 63.5 (-110) | Under 63.5 (-110)

Clemson vs. North Carolina prediction

Over 63.5 (-110) at BetMGM Sportsbook

Everyone likes to talk about the Clemson defense and how dominant and overwhelming it can be. The Tigers have four future NFL draft picks on the defensive line and several other high-caliber players in the secondary.

But what has this defense done? The advanced metrics are solid, but the Tigers allowed:

45 points to Wake Forest

28 points to Florida State

35 points to Notre Dame

31 points to South Carolina

The stretch includes allowing 20 points to North Carolina State’s backup quarterback.

While these are a few bad results sprinkled among dominant performances, we aren’t talking about Georgia’s defense here. The Tigers have holes, and other offenses have exploited them.

For example, despite a horrendous offensive line, Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman stood in the pocket and carved up the Clemson defense for 337 yards and six touchdowns at 11.6 yards per attempt.

I see the ACC Championship Game playing out similarly.

North Carolina’s offensive line is sub-60 in Pro Football Focus’ Pass Block grades, but quarterback Drake Maye leads an offense that’s sixth in Pass Expected Points Added (EPA) per play, per CFBGraphs. Maye has tossed for almost 3,900 yards this season with 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

North Carolina is 15th nationally in scoring offense this season, dropping 37.1 points per game. The Tar Heels can score on Dabo.

On the other side of the ball, North Carolina has a horrendous defense. The Tar Heels are 120th in EPA per play allowed, including 129th in Pass EPA per play allowed.

Overall, the Heels are 104th in scoring defense, allowing over 30 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Clemson offense took a huge step forward this season. The Tigers scored 34 points per game behind a good offensive line (14th in Football Outsiders’ Line Yards metric), an excellent running game (25th in Rush EPA per play), and improved play from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

But you don’t need to be a good offense to beat North Carolina’s defense, so I expect Clemson’s offense to shine in the ACC title game.

There’s plenty of reason to expect points on Saturday, but we still need volume to reach the lofty 63.5-point total. The good news is both teams rank top 50 in seconds per play, per The Action Network.

The tempo will be fast, and both teams will find offensive success easily, so I’m expecting a shootout this Saturday. I’ll happily take the over 63.5 (-110), and I would play it up to 64.5.