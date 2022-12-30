Clemson vs. Tennessee prediction: our best bet for the Orange Bowl

Ahead of Friday’s Orange Bowl game, we’re set to offer up our Clemson vs. Tennessee prediction.

Both of these squads will undoubtedly be disappointed not to participate in the College Football Playoff, but both produced solid seasons nonetheless. Clemson arrives at this bowl as the winners of the ACC with an 11-2 record while Tennessee finished 10-2, good for second in the SEC East.

Get the latest on Massachusetts Sports Betting

As it stands, Clemson is a six-point favorite in the Orange Bowl with the total set at 63.5 points. Those interested in the Volunteers can either take the points or +175 on the moneyline.

Don’t miss out on this outstanding BetMGM Bonus Code – December 2022

Our guide for the Best Sports Betting Sites for 2022

Clemson vs. Tennessee Prediction

Clemson Spread (-6,-110)

This is a funky bowl game that could feature a number of different outcomes, but my gut tells me Clemson comes out on top.

Put simply, this game will come down to which side cares about the game more and I have a hard time seeing where the motivation comes from for Tennessee.

For the majority of the season, the Volunteers looked destined for a berth in the playoff, but lost starting quarterback Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL.

On Friday, they turn to backup quarterback Joe Milton, who looked all right in the season finale against Vanderbilt, but is certainly a downgrade from Hooker.

Plus, albeit in a limited sample, Milton has historically struggled when facing pressure. His completion percentage is 25 percent in 10 dropbacks and he’ll face plenty of pressure from the Tigers.

Tennessee is also missing two key wide receivers in Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman as they prepare for the NFL Draft, so I question whether Tennessee will effectively exploit the comparably weaker Clemson secondary.

On the flip-side, Clemson is not without issues, but arguably gets a boost with their quarterback absence. Starting QB DJ Uiagalelei has opted to enter the transfer portal, leaving Cole Klubnik as the starter for the Orange Bowl. Upon entering the ACC Championship in relief for Uiagalelei, Klubnik led the Tigers to a win over North Carolina.

While a few key players on the defensive side of the ball have opted out of the game — think edge rusher Myles Murphy and linebacker Trenton Simpson — I trust Klubnik more as a starter to exploit a Tennessee defense that was 37th in defensive efficiency this season, per footballoutsiders.com.

Plus, Clemson has demonstrated an ability this season to rack up points against superior defenses. In two games against Louisville and North Carolina State — both ahead of the Vols in defensive efficiency — head coach Dabo Swinney’s side reached 30-plus points in both games.

Barring a surprise performance from the Tennessee defense, I don’t see their offense keeping up and staying within striking distance.

For those reasons, back the Tigers so long as they remain available at -6 or better.