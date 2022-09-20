College Football odds, predictions: Two bets for Week 4

The start of college football’s Week 4 is mere days away as bettors attempt to navigate a stacked betting card.

Among the marquee matchups this week are an ACC battle between No. 5 Clemson and No. 5 Wake Forest while No. 20 Florida and No. 11 Tennessee meet in Knoxville with implications in the SEC East.

In terms of the rankings leaders, Georgia and Alabama are both home against Kent State and Vanderbilt, respectively, while Ohio State and Michigan face Wisconsin and Maryland, respectively.

But, which games should bettors look to across this weekend’s card? Below are my two best bets across the board — odds come courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

Best Bet No. 1

Virginia Tech Moneyline (+100) vs. West Virginia

I’m all about fading public road favorites and West Virginia fits that bill Thursday in Blacksburg.

As of this writing, the Mountaineers have seen a whopping 82 percent of all bets against Virginia Tech, who do have some injury concerns entering this matchup. However, the money percentage on this game is dead-split with Virginia Tech taking 50 percent of the total handle against 18 percent of all bets.

To me, that says sharp bettors are coming in on the hosts whereas novice bettors are hitting West Virginia. Beyond that, it’s simultaneously worth noting my Action Network colleague Collin Wilson has Virginia Tech projected as a slight favorite in this game.

Setting all that aside, stats point to this game being more competitive. Entering this game, Virginia Tech sits 31st nationwide in defensive efficiency and 65th overall in SP+, per footballoutsiders.com. That should give the Hokies an advantage against a West Virginia offense that ranks 61st in offensive efficiency and 72nd nation-wide in SP+.

Lastly, this is a Virginia Tech squad that has defended its home field very well in recent years. Including two games this season, they are 9-6 straight up at home since 2020 and 8-2 straight up against unranked teams.

For those reasons, take a shot with Tech so long as they stay at +100 or better.

Best Bet No. 2

UCLA (-21.5) at Colorado

This is a big number to lay with the Bruins away from home, but it should be stressed that Colorado is absolute garbage.

Entering this game, the Buffaloes are 0-3 and have lost all three games by this margin with two of those three losses coming by at least 30 points. Plus, Colorado ranks 120th of 131 teams in terms of offensive efficiency and has managed a meager 30 points through their first three games.

Defensively, Colorado is slightly better, but they’re still bad. In terms of defensive efficiency, the Buffs rank 83rd nationwide, per footballoutsiders.com. That should spell trouble against a UCLA offense that sits 14th in offensive efficiency nationally and sits 78 spots higher than Colorado in terms of SP+.

Plus, in the most recent meeting between these schools, UCLA was thoroughly dominant. Last season, the Bruins captured a 44-20 victory after scoring 34 points unanswered in the second half to erase a first-half deficit.

Add in that sharps appear to be riding with the favorites here — we’ve seen 86 percent of the money flow to UCLA — and I’ll lay the points with Chip Kelly & company.