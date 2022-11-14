College Football Playoff futures predictions: Tennessee holds value ahead of Week 12

As the College Football Playoff committee gets ready to announce its Week 12 rankings, we get to make our College Football Playoff futures predictions. And there are several scenarios to break down.

Let’s start by recapping the basics.

First, whether it wins the SEC Championship Game or not, Georgia is almost certainly in the Playoff.

Second, TCU is in the Playoff, given they win out and win the Big 12 title game.

Third, the Pac-12 has likely cannibalized itself out of the Playoff. USC could make it by winning the Pac-12 Championship Game, but it has a tough schedule.

Fourth, the Ohio State vs. Michigan winner in Week 12 likely makes the Playoff, given it wins the Big Ten championship game as a big favorite.

However, Ohio State is nearly a seven-point favorite over Michigan in Columbus. And with Ohio State’s stronger non-conference schedule compared to Michigan’s weaker non-conference strength of schedule, an Ohio State loss doesn’t guarantee it’s knocked out.

But a Michigan loss almost certainly guarantees Big Blue is out of the college football playoff. That scenario opens up multiple outcomes and creates value in the National Championship market.

So, that’s the scenario you’re looking for if you’re targeting National Championship futures. And I believe there’s one moderate long shot with a high chance of making the Playoff and then winning it.

CFP Winner: Tennessee (+1600 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

As it stands, Tennessee is expected to be the first team out of the CFP rankings when they are announced tomorrow.

The Volunteers have easy wins against South Carolina and Vanderbilt left on the schedule, almost assuring they will win out. Moreover, they can’t make the SEC Championship Game, meaning the committee will evaluate them as a one-loss at-large bid.

There is precedent for a one-loss SEC team to make the Playoff as an at-large. Georgia did it last season despite losing the SEC Championship Game to Alabama.

A few things likely have to happen, but none are unlikely.

First, Michigan will have to lose to Ohio State, knocking them out of contention altogether and opening up a spot in the top four for Tennessee.

If USC and TCU both win out, that creates a scenario where the CFP Committee is pitting a one-loss Pac-12 champion against a one-loss Tennessee team with a stronger strength of schedule. This situation in itself is a toss-up.

However, two other scenarios would almost automatically put Tennessee in the Playoff.

First, TCU loses to either Baylor or in the Big 12 Championship Game.

TCU is a three-point road favorite in Waco, which is hardly a gimme spot. Moreover, it’s never easy to win the Big 12 title game.

Therefore, any TCU loss would put Tennessee in the playoff.

Second, USC loses on the road at UCLA, at home against Notre Dame, or in the Pac-12 Championship. A one-loss Tennessee team would undoubtedly be valued higher than a two-loss Pac-12 champion.

Therefore, any USC loss would put Tennessee in the playoff.

If Tennessee makes the playoffs, it has the best chance of knocking off the top teams than either TCU, USC or Michigan. The Volunteers already took down Alabama and dominated the rest of their schedule, save Georgia.

I’d expect Tennessee to keep up with Ohio State, especially after the Buckeyes played a lackadaisical Big Ten schedule. And I think Josh Heupel and Co. would make the necessary adjustments in the rematch with Georgia.

For example, in their matchup, Tennessee produced five drives past the Georgia 40-yard line and came away with just 13 points, which equates to 2.6 Points Per Opportunity. In the regular season, the Vols averaged 4.83 Points Per Opportunity, so I’d expect some positive regression in that area in a potential rematch.

All-in-all, Tennessee is highly likely to make the Playoff and has the necessary tools to win it, including a Heisman-hopeful quarterback and an explosive offense that blew through the SEC. And the 16-1 price being offered on the Volunteers doesn’t accurately reflect the actual probability the Volunteers win the national title.

Tennessee is the best bet if you’re looking to take out National Championship futures before Week 12.