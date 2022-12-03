FanDuel promo code: ‘No Sweat First Bet’ offers spectacular college football boost

Boston.com readers can cash in on FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 for college football on Saturday.

If you’re looking to get your bankroll going with FanDuel Sportsbook, make sure to take advantage of their ‘No Sweat First Bet’ up to $1,000 for new customers. It’s a can’t-miss opportunity.

Use ‘No Sweat First Bet’ for the ACC Championship

College football is at its best when the stakes are high, and that’s what you’re getting in this year’s ACC Championship between Clemson and North Carolina. Clemson has the pedigree of a top team in the nation, while North Carolina has a monster quarterback in Drake Maye.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Tar Heels as 7.5-point underdogs on the spread and +245 on the moneyline. It’s bold, but I love the UNC moneyline here.

Clemson is the better all around team and has had a better season. They’re sitting at 10-2 while North Carolina is 9-3. But this game feels like a Drake Maye statement game — one where he proves on the biggest stage that he’s truly one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.

And I love the idea of betting on a quarterback with something to prove.

The best part about FanDuel’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ boost is that if you lose, you get your bet back in money to use on future bets. So if you take a chance on a bold bet, and it doesn’t pay out, you can go back to the drawing board.

Consider using your FanDuel boost to back UNC on the moneyline.