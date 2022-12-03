France vs. Poland predictions: two creative bets for this FIFA World Cup match

As the second of Sunday’s round of 16 matches approaches, we’re here to break down our France vs. Poland predictions at the FIFA World Cup.

However, we’re not here to provide analysis on the side or the total. Rather, we’re taking a look at the ample prop markets available to bettors and sharing our best bet for that subset.

Then, we’ll have a same-game parlay for bettors to play. Odds come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook and are reflective at time of writing.

France vs. Poland Best Prop Bet

Antoine Griezmann Anytime Goal OR Assist (-145)

I recognize this is a high price to lay for some, but Griezmann has proved an integral part of the France attack early in the tournament.

The Atletico Madrid forward didn’t start in France’s last group game against Tunisia, but posted strong underlying metrics in his first two starts. Despite recording only an assist against Denmark, Griezmann posted a combined 2.85 expected goals plus expected assists against Denmark and Australia, per fotmob.com.

In the latter match, he bagged 1.3 expected assists in a game that saw France score four times despite failing to record an actual assist.

Now, Griezmann gets to go against a Polish defense that has allowed chances galore in their first few games. In their most recent game against Argentina — the closest comparison to this French attack — Poland surrendered 3.7 expected goals along with six big scoring chances.

Plus, if you look at the underlying outputs from Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez, the players who operate in similar positions to Griezmann, bettors will find they amassed 1.75 expected goals plus expected assists.

For those reasons, back Griezmann in this market at -150 or better.

France vs. Poland Best Same-Game Parlay Bet

France Moneyline and Total Over 2.5 Goals (-101)

Good for Poland for making it this far, but I expect they’ll be on a flight home come Monday morning.

France is a perfect 2-0-0 in meaningful matches this tournament and Poland arrives at this game a prime negative regression candidate. Through three games, Sunday’s underdogs have a +0 goal differential against a -3.1 expected goal differential, per fbref.com.

A lot of that over-performance can be attributed to their defense, which has allowed two goals against six expected. Barring another worldly performance from Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, I expect that record catches up with them against a potent France attack.

But, I also want to allow for the possibility that Poland bags a goal against an overrated French defense. Set the underlying metrics aside for a second and this remains a France defense that has yet to keep a clean sheet at the World Cup.

That said, this is also a France side that could beat this total on their own if all goes right. For those reasons, take this same-game parlay up to -115.