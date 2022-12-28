Kansas vs. Arkansas predictions: best bet for Liberty Bowl

On the surface, it shouldn’t be difficult to make Kansas vs. Arkansas predictions. The Razorbacks shouldn’t be laying under a field goal against the Jayhawks.

After starting the season 5-0, Kansas lost six of its final seven games. Meanwhile, Arkansas still has KJ Jefferson and competes in the SEC.

Check out all of FanDuel Sportsbook’s best promotional offers.

However, the Razorbacks trended down at the end of the season and suffered severe losses in the transfer portal.

So, which team has the edge? And how should bettors attack this game?

Kansas vs. Arkansas odds

Spread: Kansas +2.5 (+100) vs. Arkansas -2.5 (-122)

Moneyline: Kansas (+120) vs. Arkansas (-144)

Total: Over 68.5 (-110) | Under 68.5 (-110)

Kansas vs. Arkansas predictions

Kansas +2.5 (+100) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Arkansas was devastated by opt-outs and the transfer portal. At the time of writing, Arkansas will be without the following in their bowl game:

TE Trey Knox

WR Ketron Jackson

WR Jadon Haselwood

C Ricky Stromberg

LB Drew Sanders

LB Bumper Pool

DB Myles Slusher

DT Isaiah Nichols

Seven of the eight players listed are starters. This list also doesn’t include DB Myles Slusher, who apparently “quit the team,” per Collin Wilson of The Action Network, and defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who took the UNLV head coaching job.

The defensive losses should prove disastrous. The Jayhawks dominated expectations with great offense, as Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean led a top-15 passing attack by Success Rate, per The Action Network.

Additionally, both quarterbacks have dual-threat ability and are backed up by 1,000-yard back Devin Neal. Those three should be pivotal against a Razorbacks defense that finished 106th in Rush Success Rate allowed and 106th in Football Outsiders’ Defensive Line Yards metric.

Plus, zero Jayhawks opted out, and only two backups hit the transfer portal. The only starter missing is WR Lawrence Arnold, who suffered a leg injury against Kansas State.

Why is that? Because this team is motivated.

Kansas hasn’t been to a bowl since 2008, and the Jayhawks just had the most successful football season in a decade. The offense has firepower, the defense is poor but at least intact, and the program needs a momentum-building win.

Additionally, the coach should also be motivated. Per Bet Labs, Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is 4-1 against the spread in bowl games.

Jefferson is back in Fayetteville for another season and will start in this bowl, but he’s dealing with a shorthanded skill position room and an unmotivated team. The Jayhawks defense is vulnerable, but the Razorbacks aren’t prepared to take advantage.

Ideally, I’d like to bet Kansas +3, but I’m happy betting the Jayhawks down to a PK or straight on the moneyline. I’m willing to bet the Jayhawks motivation will beat the Razorback talent.