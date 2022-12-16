Louisville vs. Cincinnati prediction: Fenway Bowl has many moving pieces to consider

There’s no shortage of drama heading into the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Saturday when the Cincinnati Bearcats take on the Louisville Cardinals.

Both teams will have interim coaches on the sidelines after Luke Fickell left Cincinnati to take over the Wisconsin program.

Louisville’s head coach, Scott Satterfield, will replace the outgoing Fickell at Cincinnati beginning next season.

And if that’s not enough, both teams will turn to a backup quarterback. Cincinnati’s Ben Bryant suffered a season-ending foot injury, and Louisville’s Malik Cunningham will miss the game to prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

As a result, we’ve seen plenty of betting action, with Louisville flipping to a short favorite after opening as a 1.5-point underdog.

In this preview, I’ll share why this type of line movement could prove very telling for bettors during bowl season.

Cincinnati vs. Louisville odds

Spread: CIN +1.5 (-110) vs. LOU -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: CIN (+100) vs. LOU (-120)

Total: Over 39.5 (-110) | Under 39.5 (-110)

Cincinnati vs. Louisville pick

Louisville -1.5

Cincinnati vs. Louisville analysis

In addition to some line movement on the point spread, we’ve also seen the total draw some interest as it’s been bet down as low as 39.5 after opening at 44.5.

But it’s not just the absence of the coaches and starting quarterbacks creating this movement.

The Bearcats will be without five of their top six pass catchers, with wide receiver Tre Tucker and tight ends Josh Whyle and Leonard Taylor opting to focus on the NFL Draft.

Cincinnati also won’t have receivers Nick Gardner and Jadon Thompson as they entered the transfer portal.

Louisville is dealing with far less attrition, as guard Luke Kandra (transfer portal) accompanies Cunningham as the only other key Cardinals player to miss the game.

Lastly, we could see wind speeds of 17 mph or higher, which would also explain the low total.

Thus, I wouldn’t expect much passing from either team, given the quarterback situation and the weather forecast.

Instead, I’d prefer to target the team more likely to win the battle of the trenches.

Louisville looks to have the better line play as Pro Football Focus ranks it 37th in run blocking, while Cincinnati ranks 46th.

If we turn to how they defend against the run, gameonpaper.com lists Cincinnati 33rd (-0.06) in expected points added per play, while Louisville ranks 36th (-0.05).

I think Louisville will display more dynamism in running the football, given the combination of Jawhar Jordan and Tiyon Evans.

Both players are averaging at least 5.3 yards per carry with a minimum of 500 rushing yards on the year. Jordan, especially, is coming off back-to-back 100-yard rushing games against NC State and Kentucky.

As for the Bearcats, their rushing attack mainly consists of Charles McClelland. However, the senior has failed to rush for over 60 yards in his past three games.

After running the numbers, my model makes Louisville no worse than a 2.5-point favorite.

And according to our Action Labs database, teams that flip from an underdog to a choice are a whopping 33-22-1 against the spread during bowl season for 8.37 units.

Moreover, since the 2020 season, teams in this spot have been 13-1-1 for 10.85 units.

Lay the points with the Louisville Cardinals.