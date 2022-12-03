LSU vs. Georgia prediction: Is there still value to find on the SEC title-game total?

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be the site of the SEC Championship as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the LSU Tigers and we have LSU vs. Georgia predictions.

Entering last week, LSU was fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings.

However, a 38-23 loss to a 5-7 Texas A&M team sunk any chances of LSU competing for a national title.

While it was a disappointing performance for the Tigers as 10-point favorites, they should take away some solace given that they outperformed their projected season-long win total of six games.

If you told Tigers head coach Brian Kelly in August that in his first season, he’d be in contention for a playoff berth in Week 13 and play in the SEC Championship, he’d gladly take it.

Thus, this game almost sets up as a free roll for the Tigers, which could lead to a high-scoring affair.

LSU vs. Georgia odds

Spread: LSU +18.5 (-114) vs. UGA -18.5 (-106)

Moneyline: LSU (+660) vs. UGA (-1050)

Total: Over 50.5 (-114) | Under 50.5 (-106)

LSU vs. Georgia pick

Over 50.5

LSU vs. Georgia analysis

If he hasn’t done so already, I’m sure Kelly will look back and wonder how his team lost the three games they did this season.

In his first game in charge, his team lost as 4.5-point favorites to Florida State in front of a very pro-LSU crowd at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

It was a brutal loss as LSU rallied from a 14-point deficit only to have the game-tying point after touchdown attempt blocked in the final play of the fourth quarter.

Five weeks later, on their campus in Baton Rouge, the Tigers got their doors blown off by Tennessee in a 40-13 loss.

I’m not saying LSU was the better team going into the contest, but it was only a 2.5-point underdog.

Although Kelly would probably admit his team deserved to lose against the Volunteers, I think he’ll struggle with their two other losses.

I imagine that Kelly will tell his players this week that this matchup against Georgia is their national title game.

We’ve seen spots where the Bulldogs looked a bit flat such as when they faced Missouri and even two weeks ago against Kentucky.

I think LSU will have some chances to take advantage of Georgia’s aggressiveness on defense.

Per cfb-graphs.com, the Tigers rank seventh overall in expected points added (0.178) when running the ball.

Georgia’s last high-profile game was against Tennessee, and the Volunteers might’ve had more success had they done a better job running the ball on early downs.

According to gameonpaper.com, the Volunteers had a 40% success rate for the game in this spot.

Georgia managed to limit Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker to 17 rushing yards on 18 attempts. But LSU’s Jayden Daniels is the better rusher of the two quarterbacks, as he has 824 rushing yards on 4.7 yards per carry.

Look for LSU’s rushing attack to create some opportunities with play-action in the passing game.

I’m less worried about Georgia’s offense putting up points against this LSU outfit. The Tigers’ defense is 46th in expected points added per play which is sixth-best among SEC schools.

This total opened at 48.5, and I agree with the move to the over.

My model projects a total closer to 54 points, so I still like the value at 50.5 points over at FanDuel.