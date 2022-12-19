Myrtle Beach Bowl prediction: Will the Herd bring the Thunder against UConn?

The Myrtle Beach Bowl could be the best football game we see today as the UConn Huskies take on the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Thes teams are highly motivated. The Huskies will be making their first bowl appearance in seven years. Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd last won a bowl game in 2018, but that could change this afternoon.

Another thing that will set this bowl apart is that injuries, opt-outs, or the transfer portal will not heavily impact it, a rare sight this bowl season. So, let’s dive in and see where the value lies in this matchup.

Myrtle Beach Bowl analysis

Pick: Marshall -12

When you look at the Marshall offense, it is clear they are going to do one thing: run the ball. They were very successful in doing so this season, but they got even better toward the end of the year.

Running back Rasheen Ali returned to the team after a 10-game absence to address his mental health. Ali had an incredible freshman season during which he ran for 1,401 yards and scored 23 times.

The best part is that he appears not to have missed a beat after his absence. In the final two games of the season, he rushed for 181 yards and had a receiving touchdown.

Ali and the rest of the Thundering Herd should have no issues moving the ball against the Huskies’ defense. UConn enters this matchup ranked 90th in yards per rush allowed and 103rd in opponent completion percentage.

On the other side of the ball, we are going to see a very similar scheme from the Huskies. UConn ran the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the nation this season, but while they had more success than Marshall, their matchup is far more difficult.

The Thundering Herd did what their name implied this season and blew through opposing offensive lines. As a result, they’ll enter this matchup sixth in yards per rush allowed and 10th in rushing yards per game.

However, if the Huskies fall behind and are forced to throw the ball, their comeback efforts may be thwarted. Marshall’s secondary is excellent, which is shown by having the ninth-best opponent completion percentage and ranking 23 in yards per pass allowed.

Aside from the handicap, the markets can help us decipher a side in this one as well. The total for this matchup is low, but the Thundering Herd are still double-digit favorites.

While the traditional notion is to lean toward the underdogs in games with low totals, the market has continued to back Marshall and pushed them to a dead number of 12.

With their significant edges in the trenches on both sides of the ball, they should control this game and cover the spread.