College football odds, betting predictions: top teams, two best bets for Week 5

We’re closing in on the fifth week of the college football season, which features a number of high-quality matchups.

In the SEC, #2 Alabama travels to #20 Arkansas as it seeks to keep its unbeaten record intact. Additionally, the Big 12 slate features a marquee matchup between #9 Oklahoma State and #16 Baylor while the ACC offers up #22 Wake Forest against #23 Florida State.

But, how should college football bettors approach this weekend’s slate? Below are my two best bets across the board. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Best bet No. 1

Alabama Crimson Tide/Arkansas Razorbacks Over 60.5 Points

Head coach Nick Saban’s squad is one of the more well-balanced side in the nation and should have its way against this Arkansas defense.

Entering this game, the Crimson Tide ranks fourth overall in offensive efficiency and third overall in defensive efficiency, per footballoutsiders.com. Additionally, they lead the country in SP+ ranking and are coming off two straight wins by a combined 118-10 margin against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.

Although Arkansas is unquestionably a step up in class, I question how they’ll contain Alabama’s offense. The Razorbacks sit 44th nationally in defensive efficiency and have surrendered nearly 26 points per game so far against FBS offenses that average a 56.7 offensive efficiency ranking.

All that said, this is a somewhat competent Arkansas offense that should contribute to this total. Head coach Sam Pittman’s squad sits 17th nationally in offensive efficiency and put up 31 points at home against a Cincinnati defense that ranks 18th nationally in defensive efficiency.

Even if this game proves a blowout, Arkansas may still rack up some points in garbage time and help drive this game over the total. Expect the lion’s share to come from ‘Bama, but I fancy this game an entertaining one.

Best bet No. 2

Georgia Bulldogs (-28) at Missouri Tigers

It’s always a touch scary to lay this many points on the road, but I don’t believe Missouri has a chance on Saturday.

The Tigers rank 75th nationally in offensive efficiency, meaning they likely won’t do much against a Georgia defense that sits second in defensive efficiency, again per footballoutsiders.com. Plus, this remains a Missouri team that lost by 28 earlier this season to….Kansas State.

I don’t know about you, but I rate this Georgia team ahead of Kansas State. Additionally, this is still a Georgia team that won by 46 against Oregon and by 41 at South Carolina, which is two spots better than Missouri in the SP+ rankings.

Further, although the game was played in Georgia, the Bulldogs handed Missouri a beatdown last season to the tune of 43-6. Additionally, across its past six SEC games against unranked opposition, Georgia is winning by an average of 36.3 points per game and has covered half of those games by this margin.

Perhaps this pick is a little square, but I still think the public side will be the right side in this matchup.